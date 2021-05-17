Ford Motor Company [F] Revenue clocked in at $129.05 billion, up 34.70% YTD: What’s Next?

Ford Motor Company [NYSE: F] jumped around 0.29 points on Friday, while shares priced at $11.84 at the close of the session, up 2.51%. The company report on May 13, 2021 that BMW and Ford Representatives Join Solid Power Board of Directors.

Two automotive veterans – with nearly 50 years of experience – join Board following $130M Series B investment.

Solid Power, an industry-leading producer of all-solid-state batteries for electric vehicles, announced the appointment of Ted Miller and Rainer Feurer to its Board of Directors. Ted Miller was appointed by Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), while Rainer Feurer was appointed by the BMW Group (BMW.DE). The BMW Group and Ford were lead investors in Solid Power’s recently announced $130 million Series B investment round.

Ford Motor Company stock is now 34.70% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. F Stock saw the intraday high of $11.87 and lowest of $11.62 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.62, which means current price is +40.45% above from all time high which was touched on 03/15/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 65.86M shares, F reached a trading volume of 48493672 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ford Motor Company [F]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for F shares is $12.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on F stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Ford Motor Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Ford Motor Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $9 to $16, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on F stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ford Motor Company is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for F stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for F in the course of the last twelve months was 1.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has F stock performed recently?

Ford Motor Company [F] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.17. With this latest performance, F shares dropped by -3.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 142.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for F stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.33 for Ford Motor Company [F]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.23, while it was recorded at 11.60 for the last single week of trading, and 9.55 for the last 200 days.

Ford Motor Company [F]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ford Motor Company [F] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.60 and a Gross Margin at +10.00. Ford Motor Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.01.

Return on Total Capital for F is now -2.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ford Motor Company [F] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 531.11. Additionally, F Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 362.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ford Motor Company [F] managed to generate an average of -$6,876 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Ford Motor Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Ford Motor Company [F]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ford Motor Company posted -0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 70.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for F. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ford Motor Company go to 48.33%.

Insider trade positions for Ford Motor Company [F]

There are presently around $24,411 million, or 54.20% of F stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of F stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 292,622,155, which is approximately 1.316% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 281,864,852 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.34 billion in F stocks shares; and NEWPORT TRUST CO, currently with $2.02 billion in F stock with ownership of nearly -4.142% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ford Motor Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 704 institutional holders increased their position in Ford Motor Company [NYSE:F] by around 214,567,670 shares. Additionally, 486 investors decreased positions by around 163,834,096 shares, while 187 investors held positions by with 1,683,332,332 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,061,734,098 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. F stock had 189 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,325,505 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 41,879,604 shares during the same period.