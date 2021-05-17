Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] fell -68.84% so far this year. What now?

Farmmi Inc. [NASDAQ: FAMI] price surged by 2.86 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on May 13, 2021 that Farmmi Announces Latest Sales Win; Continues to Benefit from Increased Worldwide Demand for Mushrooms.

Farmmi, Inc. (“Farmmi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, announced its latest sales win underscoring the continued growth in worldwide demand for mushrooms. The Company’s Zhejiang Forest Food Co., Ltd. subsidiary was awarded another multi-product order for export to Israel. This latest order is for dried whole and sliced Shiitake mushrooms, and dried black fungus.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Ms. Yefang Zhang, Farmmi’s Chairwoman and CEO, commented, “We are benefiting from increased customer engagements worldwide. Investments we made in building out our supply chain, warehousing, packaging and logistics are giving Farmmi an advantaged competitive position. Our ability to source high-quality mushrooms and edible fungi from major suppliers sets us apart. For example, one of our major suppliers is located in Qingyuan County, the birth place of artificial cultivation dating back about 1,000 years. When we leverage that high level of product with our sophisticated supply chain, superior quality control system and logistics, it is a powerful combination.”.

A sum of 16237274 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 21.15M shares. Farmmi Inc. shares reached a high of $0.382 and dropped to a low of $0.3602 until finishing in the latest session at $0.37.

Guru’s Opinion on Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Farmmi Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for FAMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

FAMI Stock Performance Analysis:

Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.22. With this latest performance, FAMI shares dropped by -64.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FAMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.83 for Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9561, while it was recorded at 0.3749 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0174 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Farmmi Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.96 and a Gross Margin at +16.46. Farmmi Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.73.

Return on Total Capital for FAMI is now 6.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.57. Additionally, FAMI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] managed to generate an average of $11,936 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.Farmmi Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.70% of FAMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FAMI stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 375,199, which is approximately -47.554% of the company’s market cap and around 38.22% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 56,021 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21000.0 in FAMI stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $2000.0 in FAMI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

1 institutional holders increased their position in Farmmi Inc. [NASDAQ:FAMI] by around 45,159 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 454,154 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 63,274 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 436,039 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FAMI stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 113,954 shares during the same period.