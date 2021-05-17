Elys Game Technology Corp. [ELYS] fell -25.25% so far this year. What now?

Elys Game Technology Corp. [NASDAQ: ELYS] price surged by 27.46 percent to reach at $0.95. The company report on May 14, 2021 that CORRECTING and REPLACING Elys Game Technology Achieves 39% Revenue Growth and Reports Record Revenue of $14.2 Million for the First Quarter of 2021.

Web-based gaming turnover increases 150% versus the same period last year.

Reports cash and cash equivalents of $21.5 million and no long-term debt as of March 31, 2021.

A sum of 2157323 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 813.96K shares. Elys Game Technology Corp. shares reached a high of $4.53 and dropped to a low of $3.70 until finishing in the latest session at $4.41.

The one-year ELYS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 39.92. The average equity rating for ELYS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Elys Game Technology Corp. [ELYS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ELYS shares is $7.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ELYS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Elys Game Technology Corp. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for ELYS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.25.

ELYS Stock Performance Analysis:

Elys Game Technology Corp. [ELYS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.25. With this latest performance, ELYS shares gained by 6.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 175.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELYS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.50 for Elys Game Technology Corp. [ELYS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.94, while it was recorded at 3.81 for the last single week of trading, and 3.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Elys Game Technology Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Elys Game Technology Corp. [ELYS] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.06. Elys Game Technology Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.66.

Return on Total Capital for ELYS is now -14.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -65.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -68.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Elys Game Technology Corp. [ELYS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.08. Additionally, ELYS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Elys Game Technology Corp. [ELYS] managed to generate an average of -$95,545 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.Elys Game Technology Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Elys Game Technology Corp. [ELYS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.60% of ELYS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ELYS stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 83,904, which is approximately 183.728% of the company’s market cap and around 47.80% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA FUNDAMENTAL INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 44,407 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.2 million in ELYS stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $0.1 million in ELYS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Elys Game Technology Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Elys Game Technology Corp. [NASDAQ:ELYS] by around 205,528 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 328,099 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 291,085 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 242,542 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ELYS stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 144,469 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 327,749 shares during the same period.