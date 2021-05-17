Cricut Inc. [CRCT] stock Initiated by Robert W. Baird analyst, price target now $26

Cricut Inc. [NASDAQ: CRCT] gained 22.70% or 4.54 points to close at $24.54 with a heavy trading volume of 1268932 shares. The company report on May 14, 2021 that Cricut, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Revenue grew 125.3% over Q1 2020.

Total users climb to 4.9 million and paid subscribers more than doubled over Q1 2020 to 1.6 million.

If we look at the average trading volume of 834.45K shares, CRCT reached to a volume of 1268932 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cricut Inc. [CRCT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRCT shares is $27.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRCT stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Cricut Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Cricut Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on CRCT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cricut Inc. is set at 2.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRCT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.89.

Trading performance analysis for CRCT stock

Cricut Inc. [CRCT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.11.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.51 for Cricut Inc. [CRCT], while it was recorded at 21.03 for the last single week of trading.

Cricut Inc. [CRCT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Cricut Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cricut Inc. [CRCT]

There are presently around $153 million, or 51.20% of CRCT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRCT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 1,455,808, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 12.60% of the total institutional ownership; FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, holding 1,256,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.84 million in CRCT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $26.66 million in CRCT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

20 institutional holders increased their position in Cricut Inc. [NASDAQ:CRCT] by around 6,234,900 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,234,900 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRCT stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,234,900 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.