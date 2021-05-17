Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. [BTX] Revenue clocked in at $5.80 million, up 382.14% YTD: What’s Next?

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. [AMEX: BTX] closed the trading session at $21.60 on 05/14/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $21.16, while the highest price level was $25.63. The company report on May 11, 2021 that Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Announces Publication of Results of IRX-2 Monotherapy in Early Stage Breast Cancer in Breast Cancer Research.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: BTX) (“Brooklyn”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on exploring the role that cytokine and gene editing/cell therapy can have in treating patients with cancer and blood disorders, announced a publication in Breast Cancer Research that demonstrates how multiplex immunofluorescence (mIF) may be used to characterize the immunological activity of IRX-2 in early stage breast cancer. The publication, entitled “Multiplex immunofluorescence to measure dynamic changes in tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes and PD-L1 in early-stage breast cancer,” describes a methodology for mIF in conjunction with statistical modeling applied in a clinical trial collaboration between Providence Cancer Institute in Portland, Oregon, and Brooklyn.

“Multiplex immunofluorescence combined with hierarchical linear modelling resulted in more precise estimates of treatment-related increases in stromal tumor infiltrating lymphocytes, PD-L1, and other metrics such as CD8+ tumor nest infiltration compared to conventional testing,” said study principal investigator David Page, MD, medical oncologist and assistant member, Earle A. Chiles Research Institute, a division of Providence. “Hierarchical linear modeling can mitigate the effects of intratumoral heterogeneity on immune cell count estimations, allowing us to more efficiently detect treatment-related pharmocodynamic effects of an anticancer drug such as IRX-2. This may allow us to more effectively demonstrate treatment activity, and ultimately patient benefit, in the context of immunotherapy clinical trials.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 382.14 percent and weekly performance of -43.82 percent. The stock has been moved at 424.27 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 240.69 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 91.15 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.57M shares, BTX reached to a volume of 4395307 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. [BTX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. is set at 9.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 167.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 37.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

BTX stock trade performance evaluation

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. [BTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -43.82. With this latest performance, BTX shares gained by 240.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 424.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 712.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.96 for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. [BTX], while it was recorded at 27.06 for the last single week of trading.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. [BTX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. [BTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -93.09 and a Gross Margin at +46.41. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -76.12.

Return on Total Capital for BTX is now -76.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -94.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -148.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. [BTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 245.59. Additionally, BTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. [BTX] managed to generate an average of -$200,682 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. [BTX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 0.20% of BTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTX stocks are: EAGLE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 46,826, which is approximately 33.172% of the company’s market cap and around 8.10% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 19,850 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.43 million in BTX stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.23 million in BTX stock with ownership of nearly -0.009% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. [AMEX:BTX] by around 40,397 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 15,048 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 42,427 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,872 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTX stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,733 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 14,958 shares during the same period.