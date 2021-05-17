Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS] Stock trading around $2.90 per share: What’s Next?

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ATOS] traded at a high on 05/14/21, posting a 22.88 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.90. The company report on May 14, 2021 that Atossa Therapeutics Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to discover and develop innovative medicines in oncology and infectious disease with a current focus on breast cancer and COVID-19, announces financial results for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021, and provides an update on recent company developments.

Key developments from Q1 2021 and to date include:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 23991599 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Atossa Therapeutics Inc. stands at 17.47% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.69%.

The market cap for ATOS stock reached $350.39 million, with 120.82 million shares outstanding and 71.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.92M shares, ATOS reached a trading volume of 23991599 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS]?

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.32 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33.

How has ATOS stock performed recently?

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.84. With this latest performance, ATOS shares gained by 67.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 104.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.67 for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.27, while it was recorded at 2.62 for the last single week of trading, and 2.21 for the last 200 days.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ATOS is now -72.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -88.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -88.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.07. Additionally, ATOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS] managed to generate an average of -$2,228,494 per employee.Atossa Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings analysis for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATOS.

Insider trade positions for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS]

There are presently around $28 million, or 9.50% of ATOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATOS stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 3,304,140, which is approximately 570.483% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,180,565 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.22 million in ATOS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.44 million in ATOS stock with ownership of nearly 228940.658% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Atossa Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ATOS] by around 8,359,006 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 215,198 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 997,257 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,571,461 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATOS stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 624,121 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 82,268 shares during the same period.