Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVIR] Revenue clocked in at $48.60 million, down -45.17% YTD: What’s Next?

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: AVIR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 19.20% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.46%. The company report on May 14, 2021 that Atea Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

Global Phase 3 MORNINGSKY trial of AT-527 in the outpatient setting recently initiated for the treatment of COVID-19.

Enrollment advancing in Phase 1a trial of AT-752; drug candidate being developed for the treatment of dengue fever.

The average equity rating for AVIR stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.59 billion, with 82.44 million shares outstanding and 73.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 626.55K shares, AVIR stock reached a trading volume of 1609910 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVIR]:

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 25, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, William Blair raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $49, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on AVIR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 3.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVIR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 32.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.25.

AVIR Stock Performance Analysis:

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVIR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.46. With this latest performance, AVIR shares dropped by -50.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.90% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVIR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.11 for Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVIR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.71, while it was recorded at 20.44 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVIR] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.68. Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.51.

Return on Total Capital for AVIR is now -3.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVIR] managed to generate an average of -$280,692 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVIR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,239 million, or 60.50% of AVIR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVIR stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 10,758,795, which is approximately 66.863% of the company’s market cap and around 18.48% of the total institutional ownership; CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 6,411,355 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $146.88 million in AVIR stocks shares; and BAIN CAPITAL LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS, LLC, currently with $128.66 million in AVIR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:AVIR] by around 41,097,015 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 457,327 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 12,517,680 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,072,022 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVIR stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 36,702,253 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.