Alfi Inc. [ALF] is 18.28% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Alfi Inc. [NASDAQ: ALF] traded at a low on 05/14/21, posting a -9.74 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.43. The company report on May 11, 2021 that Alfi Announces Appointment of Ad Tech Executive Peter Bordes to its Board of Directors.

Bordes brings over 30 years of media and ad tech experience to board.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) (“Alfi” or the “Company”), an AI enterprise SaaS platform company powering computer vision with machine learning models to allow content publishers and brand owners to deliver interactive, intelligent information without violating user privacy, announced that Peter Bordes has been appointed as an independent director to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective (Date), 2021.

The market cap for ALF stock reached $44.80 million, with 13.06 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.08M shares, ALF reached a trading volume of 1047178 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Alfi Inc. [ALF]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alfi Inc. is set at 1.05

How has ALF stock performed recently?

Alfi Inc. [ALF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.30.

Alfi Inc. [ALF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ALF is now -67.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -176.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -176.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -60.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alfi Inc. [ALF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 448.14. Additionally, ALF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.55.

Alfi Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.30.