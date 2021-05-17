Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] is -18.67% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: AMD] jumped around 1.5 points on Friday, while shares priced at $74.59 at the close of the session, up 2.05%. The company report on May 11, 2021 that AMD EPYC™ Processors to Power New System for National Supercomputing Centre Singapore.

—Singapore’s most powerful supercomputer to feature AMD EPYC™ 7003 Series processors—.

AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced that AMD EPYC™ 7003 Series processors will be used to power a new supercomputer for the National Supercomputing Centre (NSCC) Singapore, the national high-performance computing (HPC) resource center dedicated to supporting science and engineering computing needs.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock is now -18.67% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AMD Stock saw the intraday high of $75.0274 and lowest of $72.72 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 99.23, which means current price is +2.88% above from all time high which was touched on 01/11/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 44.99M shares, AMD reached a trading volume of 38179061 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMD shares is $105.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Summit Insights have made an estimate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $84 to $96, while Northland Capital kept a Outperform rating on AMD stock. On January 27, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AMD shares from 110 to 120.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is set at 2.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMD in the course of the last twelve months was 51.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

How has AMD stock performed recently?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.35. With this latest performance, AMD shares dropped by -10.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.43 for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.64, while it was recorded at 75.03 for the last single week of trading, and 84.22 for the last 200 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.02 and a Gross Margin at +44.53. Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.50.

Return on Total Capital for AMD is now 27.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 50.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 57.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 33.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.80. Additionally, AMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] managed to generate an average of $197,619 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.30.Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings analysis for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. go to 28.25%.

Insider trade positions for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]

There are presently around $64,742 million, or 77.80% of AMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 96,958,003, which is approximately 0.477% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 87,209,935 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.5 billion in AMD stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $4.1 billion in AMD stock with ownership of nearly -0.972% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 738 institutional holders increased their position in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:AMD] by around 90,007,628 shares. Additionally, 515 investors decreased positions by around 62,207,619 shares, while 126 investors held positions by with 715,760,539 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 867,975,786 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMD stock had 172 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,449,756 shares, while 148 institutional investors sold positions of 12,274,006 shares during the same period.