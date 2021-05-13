why Range Resources Corporation [RRC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $11.63

Range Resources Corporation [NYSE: RRC] gained 3.90% on the last trading session, reaching $11.73 price per share at the time. The company report on May 4, 2021 that RRC INVESTOR DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion In a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Range Resources Corporation.

Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Range Resources Corporation (“Range Resources” or the “Company”) (NYSE:RRC) from April 29, 2016 through February 10, 2021 (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you purchased Range Resources securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Range Resources Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Joseph R. Seidman, Jr.toll free at (877) 779-1414 or Seidman@bernlieb.com.

Range Resources Corporation represents 242.16 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.98 billion with the latest information. RRC stock price has been found in the range of $10.90 to $11.7959.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.11M shares, RRC reached a trading volume of 5604861 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Range Resources Corporation [RRC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RRC shares is $11.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RRC stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Range Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Range Resources Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on RRC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Range Resources Corporation is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for RRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for RRC in the course of the last twelve months was 11.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for RRC stock

Range Resources Corporation [RRC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.30. With this latest performance, RRC shares gained by 32.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 93.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 87.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.94 for Range Resources Corporation [RRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.11, while it was recorded at 11.38 for the last single week of trading, and 8.48 for the last 200 days.

Range Resources Corporation [RRC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Range Resources Corporation [RRC] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.36 and a Gross Margin at -3.31. Range Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -39.97.

Return on Total Capital for RRC is now -4.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Range Resources Corporation [RRC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 192.57. Additionally, RRC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 188.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Range Resources Corporation [RRC] managed to generate an average of -$1,335,417 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Range Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Range Resources Corporation [RRC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Range Resources Corporation posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 41.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RRC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Range Resources Corporation go to 31.86%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Range Resources Corporation [RRC]

There are presently around $2,975 million, or 92.90% of RRC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RRC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 39,842,741, which is approximately 7.203% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; SAILINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC, holding 29,809,012 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $349.66 million in RRC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $318.08 million in RRC stock with ownership of nearly 1.164% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Range Resources Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in Range Resources Corporation [NYSE:RRC] by around 41,900,820 shares. Additionally, 148 investors decreased positions by around 30,013,925 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 181,694,240 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 253,608,985 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RRC stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,735,840 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 6,576,362 shares during the same period.