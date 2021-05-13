Wall Street Analyst Initiated MP Materials Corp. [MP]. What else is Wall St. saying

MP Materials Corp. [NYSE: MP] gained 0.76% or 0.2 points to close at $26.68 with a heavy trading volume of 7037322 shares. The company report on May 7, 2021 that MP Materials Reports First Quarter 2021 Results.

Revenue Grew 189% Year-over-Year to $60.0 million.

Net Income Increased 737% Year-over-Year to $16.1 million.

It opened the trading session at $24.28, the shares rose to $27.14 and dropped to $24.05, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MP points out that the company has recorded 126.29% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -172.8% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.01M shares, MP reached to a volume of 7037322 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about MP Materials Corp. [MP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MP shares is $42.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for MP Materials Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2021, representing the official price target for MP Materials Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on MP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MP Materials Corp. is set at 2.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for MP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.87.

Trading performance analysis for MP stock

MP Materials Corp. [MP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.99. With this latest performance, MP shares dropped by -24.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 126.29% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.04 for MP Materials Corp. [MP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.41, while it was recorded at 28.33 for the last single week of trading, and 24.97 for the last 200 days.

MP Materials Corp. [MP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MP Materials Corp. [MP] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.76 and a Gross Margin at +45.66. MP Materials Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.25.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MP Materials Corp. [MP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.67. Additionally, MP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MP Materials Corp. [MP] managed to generate an average of -$78,791 per employee.MP Materials Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.30 and a Current Ratio set at 13.00.

MP Materials Corp. [MP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MP Materials Corp. go to 37.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at MP Materials Corp. [MP]

There are presently around $2,942 million, or 63.20% of MP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MP stocks are: JHL CAPITAL GROUP LLC with ownership of 47,539,477, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; QVT FINANCIAL LP, holding 22,822,806 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $608.91 million in MP stocks shares; and FORTRESS INVESTMENT GROUP LLC, currently with $265.87 million in MP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MP Materials Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 142 institutional holders increased their position in MP Materials Corp. [NYSE:MP] by around 100,762,803 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 10,246,294 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 735,228 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 110,273,869 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MP stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 89,422,359 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 6,179,189 shares during the same period.