Rimini Street Inc. [RMNI] gain 38.37% so far this year. What now?

Rimini Street Inc. [NASDAQ: RMNI] traded at a low on 05/11/21, posting a -20.39 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $6.13. The company report on May 11, 2021 that Rimini Street Announces Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Quarterly revenue of $87.9 million, up 12.6% year over year.

Gross Margin of 61.5%, up from 61.3% year over year.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2722092 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Rimini Street Inc. stands at 7.87% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.66%.

The market cap for RMNI stock reached $515.90 million, with 76.36 million shares outstanding and 22.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 500.10K shares, RMNI reached a trading volume of 2722092 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rimini Street Inc. [RMNI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RMNI shares is $13.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RMNI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Rimini Street Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price from $10 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Rimini Street Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Buy rating on RMNI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rimini Street Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for RMNI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for RMNI in the course of the last twelve months was 12.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has RMNI stock performed recently?

Rimini Street Inc. [RMNI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.90. With this latest performance, RMNI shares dropped by -28.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 66.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RMNI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.49 for Rimini Street Inc. [RMNI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.34, while it was recorded at 7.47 for the last single week of trading, and 5.82 for the last 200 days.

Rimini Street Inc. [RMNI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rimini Street Inc. [RMNI] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.28 and a Gross Margin at +61.38. Rimini Street Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rimini Street Inc. [RMNI] managed to generate an average of $9,141 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.30.Rimini Street Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Rimini Street Inc. [RMNI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rimini Street Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -155.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RMNI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rimini Street Inc. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Rimini Street Inc. [RMNI]

There are presently around $263 million, or 50.00% of RMNI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RMNI stocks are: ADAMS STREET PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 23,565,433, which is approximately -0.545% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VOSS CAPITAL, LLC, holding 3,148,581 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.3 million in RMNI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $15.13 million in RMNI stock with ownership of nearly 102.092% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rimini Street Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in Rimini Street Inc. [NASDAQ:RMNI] by around 6,677,105 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 3,304,852 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 32,911,920 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,893,877 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RMNI stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,236,556 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 2,115,777 shares during the same period.