BTIG Research slashes price target on The RealReal Inc. [REAL] – find out why.

The RealReal Inc. [NASDAQ: REAL] closed the trading session at $16.43 on 05/11/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $15.01, while the highest price level was $17.94. The company report on May 11, 2021 that The RealReal Announces First Quarter 2021 Results.

Q1 GMV Increased 27% Y/Y to $327 million Q1 Total Revenue Increased 27% Y/Y to $98.8 millionQ1 New Buyer Growth Accelerated to 34% Y/Y from 21% Y/Y in Q4Surpassed $2 Billion Cumulative Consignor Commission Payouts in April.

The RealReal (Nasdaq: REAL)—the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods— reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2021. The company returned to growth in Q1, recording its highest quarterly gross merchandise volume (GMV) to date, with Q1 GMV increasing 27% Y/Y, a significant improvement from the 1% Y/Y decline in Q4. In Q1, The RealReal also added the greatest quarterly number of new consignors to its marketplace to date, and, as of April, surpassed the milestone of $2 billion in cumulative consignor commission payouts.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -15.92 percent and weekly performance of -32.55 percent. The stock has been moved at 5.19 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -30.56 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -34.38 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.12M shares, REAL reached to a volume of 11293995 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The RealReal Inc. [REAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REAL shares is $30.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for The RealReal Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2021, representing the official price target for The RealReal Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The RealReal Inc. is set at 1.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for REAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.87.

REAL stock trade performance evaluation

The RealReal Inc. [REAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -32.55. With this latest performance, REAL shares dropped by -30.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.95 for The RealReal Inc. [REAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.05, while it was recorded at 21.34 for the last single week of trading, and 19.40 for the last 200 days.

The RealReal Inc. [REAL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The RealReal Inc. [REAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -57.62 and a Gross Margin at +56.25. The RealReal Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -58.62.

Return on Total Capital for REAL is now -42.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -44.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -66.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The RealReal Inc. [REAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 145.99. Additionally, REAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 138.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The RealReal Inc. [REAL] managed to generate an average of -$67,524 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 40.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.The RealReal Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The RealReal Inc. [REAL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The RealReal Inc. posted -0.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The RealReal Inc. go to 38.60%.

The RealReal Inc. [REAL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,289 million, or 91.20% of REAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REAL stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 10,124,663, which is approximately -18.681% of the company’s market cap and around 5.00% of the total institutional ownership; WOODSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 5,571,428 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $91.54 million in REAL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $86.36 million in REAL stock with ownership of nearly 11.863% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The RealReal Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 118 institutional holders increased their position in The RealReal Inc. [NASDAQ:REAL] by around 18,381,107 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 12,631,799 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 47,429,095 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,442,001 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REAL stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,735,921 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 6,700,933 shares during the same period.