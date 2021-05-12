ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] is 199.30% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [NYSE: ZIM] plunged by -$4.18 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $37.74 during the day while it closed the day at $34.42. The company report on May 5, 2021 that ZIM to Release First Quarter 2021 Results on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) announced that the Company will release its first quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, before the U.S. financial markets open. Management will host a conference call and webcast (along with a slide presentation) to review the results and provide a corporate update at 8:00 AM ET.

To access the live conference call by telephone, please dial the following numbers: United States +1-855-265-6958 or +1-718-705-8796; Israel +972-3-721-9662; or UK/international +44-121-281-8004. The call (and slide presentation) will be available via live webcast through ZIM’s website, located at the following link. Following the conclusion of the call, a replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website.

The market cap for ZIM stock reached $3.94 billion, with 114.42 million shares outstanding and 56.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 934.73K shares, ZIM reached a trading volume of 1856460 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZIM shares is $36.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZIM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2021, representing the official price target for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is set at 2.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZIM in the course of the last twelve months was 4.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

ZIM stock trade performance evaluation

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.21.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.30 for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.70, while it was recorded at 38.78 for the last single week of trading.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.50 and a Gross Margin at +21.11. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.98.

Return on Total Capital for ZIM is now 41.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 41.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10,794.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 685.48. Additionally, ZIM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 498.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.42.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.68.ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $403 million, or 12.30% of ZIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZIM stocks are: HAREL INSURANCE INVESTMENTS & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD. with ownership of 3,232,100, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 50.36% of the total institutional ownership; MIVTACHIM THE WORKERS SOCIAL INSURANCE FUND LTD. (UNDER SPEC, holding 2,836,220 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $97.62 million in ZIM stocks shares; and MIGDAL INSURANCE & FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD., currently with $96.22 million in ZIM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [NYSE:ZIM] by around 11,717,373 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,717,373 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZIM stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,717,373 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.