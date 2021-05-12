Wolfe Research lifts JELD-WEN Holding Inc. [JELD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. [NYSE: JELD] loss -9.46% on the last trading session, reaching $27.76 price per share at the time. The company report on May 11, 2021 that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. Announces Launch of Secondary Offering and Repurchase of Common Stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: JELD) announced that Onex Corporation and certain investment funds managed by Onex Partners Manager LP and its affiliates (collectively, the “selling shareholders”) intend to offer 10,000,000 shares of the Company’s common stock for sale in an underwritten public offering. The shares will be offered from time to time for sale in one or more transactions on the New York Stock Exchange, in the over-the-counter market, through negotiated transactions or otherwise at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to the prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The Company is not selling any shares in this offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling shareholders in this offering.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. represents 100.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.70 billion with the latest information. JELD stock price has been found in the range of $26.51 to $28.27.

If compared to the average trading volume of 597.74K shares, JELD reached a trading volume of 4195106 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about JELD-WEN Holding Inc. [JELD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JELD shares is $32.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JELD stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for JELD-WEN Holding Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northcoast raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2021, representing the official price target for JELD-WEN Holding Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on JELD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JELD-WEN Holding Inc. is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for JELD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for JELD in the course of the last twelve months was 9.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for JELD stock

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. [JELD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.03. With this latest performance, JELD shares dropped by -5.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 122.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JELD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.86 for JELD-WEN Holding Inc. [JELD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.78, while it was recorded at 29.77 for the last single week of trading, and 25.38 for the last 200 days.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. [JELD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JELD-WEN Holding Inc. [JELD] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.70 and a Gross Margin at +21.07. JELD-WEN Holding Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.16.

Return on Total Capital for JELD is now 7.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JELD-WEN Holding Inc. [JELD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 198.10. Additionally, JELD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 187.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, JELD-WEN Holding Inc. [JELD] managed to generate an average of $3,982 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.15.JELD-WEN Holding Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. [JELD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, JELD-WEN Holding Inc. posted 0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 135.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JELD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JELD-WEN Holding Inc. go to 21.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at JELD-WEN Holding Inc. [JELD]

There are presently around $1,791 million, or 97.10% of JELD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JELD stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 7,512,119, which is approximately -6.041% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 7,356,827 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $204.23 million in JELD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $160.38 million in JELD stock with ownership of nearly 2.304% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JELD-WEN Holding Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in JELD-WEN Holding Inc. [NYSE:JELD] by around 5,556,647 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 3,699,871 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 55,249,694 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,506,212 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JELD stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 760,559 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,017,177 shares during the same period.