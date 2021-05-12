why Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $119.19

Simon Property Group Inc. [NYSE: SPG] slipped around -4.11 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $122.64 at the close of the session, down -3.24%. The company report on May 11, 2021 that C3 Announces Opening of Citizens Food Halls Across the U.S.

– 40,000 square foot Citizens to open in New York City summer 2021; 24,000 square foot location to open in Atlanta in 2022, followed by subsequent locations in Seattle, Miami, and California.

– Citizens signifies C3’s expansion of ghost kitchens into the experiential, brick-and-mortar market.

Simon Property Group Inc. stock is now 43.81% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SPG Stock saw the intraday high of $123.97 and lowest of $119.572 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 128.25, which means current price is +49.45% above from all time high which was touched on 05/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.23M shares, SPG reached a trading volume of 5647994 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPG shares is $119.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Simon Property Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $112 to $130. The new note on the price target was released on April 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Simon Property Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $49 to $110, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on SPG stock. On February 11, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SPG shares from 88 to 125.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Simon Property Group Inc. is set at 3.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for SPG in the course of the last twelve months was 99.14.

How has SPG stock performed recently?

Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.05. With this latest performance, SPG shares gained by 6.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 98.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 122.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.27 for Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 116.72, while it was recorded at 123.63 for the last single week of trading, and 88.40 for the last 200 days.

Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.80 and a Gross Margin at +53.89. Simon Property Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.64.

Return on Total Capital for SPG is now 6.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 44.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 896.17. Additionally, SPG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 78.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 830.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 82.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] managed to generate an average of $371,977 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.

Earnings analysis for Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Simon Property Group Inc. posted 0.83/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.98/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -15.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Simon Property Group Inc. go to 8.60%.

Insider trade positions for Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG]

There are presently around $35,729 million, or 91.30% of SPG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,790,206, which is approximately 5.777% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 34,451,136 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.23 billion in SPG stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $3.2 billion in SPG stock with ownership of nearly 0.502% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Simon Property Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 480 institutional holders increased their position in Simon Property Group Inc. [NYSE:SPG] by around 37,916,291 shares. Additionally, 297 investors decreased positions by around 23,314,928 shares, while 100 investors held positions by with 230,100,254 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 291,331,473 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPG stock had 168 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,676,717 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 1,948,563 shares during the same period.