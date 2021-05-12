why ShockWave Medical Inc. [SWAV] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $151.80

ShockWave Medical Inc. [NASDAQ: SWAV] stock went on an upward path that rose over 17.80% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.66%. The company report on May 11, 2021 that Shockwave Medical Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWAV), a pioneer in the development and commercialization of Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) to treat complex calcified cardiovascular disease, reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Recent Highlights.

Over the last 12 months, SWAV stock rose by 283.09%. The one-year ShockWave Medical Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -4.6. The average equity rating for SWAV stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.44 billion, with 34.46 million shares outstanding and 32.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 448.24K shares, SWAV stock reached a trading volume of 1452076 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ShockWave Medical Inc. [SWAV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWAV shares is $151.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWAV stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for ShockWave Medical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2021, representing the official price target for ShockWave Medical Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $96 to $132, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on SWAV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ShockWave Medical Inc. is set at 10.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWAV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 80.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 24.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.90.

SWAV Stock Performance Analysis:

ShockWave Medical Inc. [SWAV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.66. With this latest performance, SWAV shares gained by 20.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 110.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 283.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWAV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.45 for ShockWave Medical Inc. [SWAV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 131.05, while it was recorded at 146.96 for the last single week of trading, and 99.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ShockWave Medical Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ShockWave Medical Inc. [SWAV] shares currently have an operating margin of -96.86 and a Gross Margin at +69.03. ShockWave Medical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -96.92.

Return on Total Capital for SWAV is now -28.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ShockWave Medical Inc. [SWAV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.07. Additionally, SWAV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ShockWave Medical Inc. [SWAV] managed to generate an average of -$146,323 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.ShockWave Medical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.50 and a Current Ratio set at 9.60.

SWAV Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ShockWave Medical Inc. posted -0.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.62/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWAV.

ShockWave Medical Inc. [SWAV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,155 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SWAV stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 5,138,948, which is approximately 0.755% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,792,889 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $443.48 million in SWAV stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $393.92 million in SWAV stock with ownership of nearly 6.437% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ShockWave Medical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 143 institutional holders increased their position in ShockWave Medical Inc. [NASDAQ:SWAV] by around 4,421,696 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 3,436,419 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 24,608,328 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,466,443 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SWAV stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,627,244 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 2,486,573 shares during the same period.