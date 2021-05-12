why Domtar Corporation [UFS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $41.72

Domtar Corporation [NYSE: UFS] jumped around 8.0 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $55.38 at the close of the session, up 16.88%. The company report on May 12, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of Domtar Corporation Buyout.

Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating Domtar Corporation (“Domtar”) (NYSE: UFS) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Domtar’s agreement to be acquired by Paper Excellence. Under the terms of the agreement, Domtar’s shareholders will receive $55.50 in cash per share.

To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-domtar-corporation.

Domtar Corporation stock is now 74.98% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UFS Stock saw the intraday high of $55.45 and lowest of $53.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 49.05, which means current price is +90.51% above from all time high which was touched on 05/11/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.13M shares, UFS reached a trading volume of 13318619 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Domtar Corporation [UFS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UFS shares is $41.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UFS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Domtar Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CIBC raised their target price from $28 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Domtar Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Domtar Corporation is set at 2.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for UFS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for UFS in the course of the last twelve months was 16.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has UFS stock performed recently?

Domtar Corporation [UFS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.66. With this latest performance, UFS shares gained by 48.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 110.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 155.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UFS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.19 for Domtar Corporation [UFS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.12, while it was recorded at 49.58 for the last single week of trading, and 31.65 for the last 200 days.

Domtar Corporation [UFS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Domtar Corporation [UFS] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.68 and a Gross Margin at +7.97. Domtar Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.97.

Return on Total Capital for UFS is now 0.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Domtar Corporation [UFS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.64. Additionally, UFS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Domtar Corporation [UFS] managed to generate an average of -$21,970 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Domtar Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for Domtar Corporation [UFS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Domtar Corporation posted 0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.48/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 175.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UFS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Domtar Corporation go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Domtar Corporation [UFS]

There are presently around $2,424 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UFS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,107,199, which is approximately 8.571% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,355,267 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $296.57 million in UFS stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $211.24 million in UFS stock with ownership of nearly -3.778% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Domtar Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 115 institutional holders increased their position in Domtar Corporation [NYSE:UFS] by around 7,244,107 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 4,341,175 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 39,577,110 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,162,392 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UFS stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,729,776 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 933,581 shares during the same period.