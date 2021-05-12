Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]. What else is Wall St. saying

Southwest Airlines Co. [NYSE: LUV] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.56% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.71%. The company report on May 6, 2021 that Southwest Airlines Highlights the Company’s Commitment to Citizenship Efforts.

Carrier donates to National Forest Foundation and launches the Southwest Airlines One Report in the spirit of citizenship.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) (the “Company”) announced it has donated to the National Forest Foundation (NFF) in honor of the Company’s 50th Anniversary. To commemorate this special occasion, Southwest® is working with NFF to plant 1,000 trees for each of the carrier’s 50 years of service. The 50,000 trees will be will be planted throughout California, Georgia, and Oregon, in an effort to help support wildfire recovery, restore native ecosystems, improve water and air quality, and reduce soil erosion. This $50,000 donation is being funded through the Southwest Airlines Foundation, a corporate advised fund housed within the Silicon Valley Community Foundation.

Over the last 12 months, LUV stock rose by 129.13%. The one-year Southwest Airlines Co. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.02. The average equity rating for LUV stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $34.80 billion, with 591.00 million shares outstanding and 588.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.29M shares, LUV stock reached a trading volume of 6477703 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUV shares is $69.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUV stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Southwest Airlines Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Southwest Airlines Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $64, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on LUV stock. On December 11, 2020, analysts increased their price target for LUV shares from 48 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwest Airlines Co. is set at 1.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.65.

LUV Stock Performance Analysis:

Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.71. With this latest performance, LUV shares dropped by -4.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 129.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.12 for Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.01, while it was recorded at 60.86 for the last single week of trading, and 47.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Southwest Airlines Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] shares currently have an operating margin of -52.09 and a Gross Margin at -30.80. Southwest Airlines Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.97.

Return on Total Capital for LUV is now -27.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 137.44. Additionally, LUV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 131.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] managed to generate an average of -$54,407 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Southwest Airlines Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

LUV Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Southwest Airlines Co. posted -2.67/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.66/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LUV.

Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $26,877 million, or 77.90% of LUV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LUV stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 65,213,818, which is approximately -3.443% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 51,587,663 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.08 billion in LUV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.56 billion in LUV stock with ownership of nearly -3.244% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Southwest Airlines Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 545 institutional holders increased their position in Southwest Airlines Co. [NYSE:LUV] by around 46,365,771 shares. Additionally, 432 investors decreased positions by around 43,463,323 shares, while 151 investors held positions by with 359,775,574 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 449,604,668 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LUV stock had 182 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,092,912 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 6,332,114 shares during the same period.