Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Evolving Systems Inc. [EVOL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Evolving Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: EVOL] price surged by 18.22 percent to reach at $0.37. The company report on May 10, 2021 that Evolving Systems Sets Date for 2021 First Quarter Results News Release and Conference Call.

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOL), a leader in real-time digital engagement solutions and services for connected mobile devices, confirmed that it will release its 2021 first quarter financial results after the market closes on May 13, 2021, and conduct a conference call the same day at 3 p.m. Mountain Time (5 p.m. Eastern Time).

To register for access to a live video Webcast of the call, please click the ‘Investors’ tab on the Company’s website at https://www.evolving.com/investors and then click the ‘Q1 earnings call’ icon on the left. A replay of the webcast will be accessible on that website through August 13, 2021.

A sum of 1022216 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 612.24K shares. Evolving Systems Inc. shares reached a high of $2.6035 and dropped to a low of $1.99 until finishing in the latest session at $2.40.

Guru’s Opinion on Evolving Systems Inc. [EVOL]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Evolving Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group dropped their target price from $12 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2015, representing the official price target for Evolving Systems Inc. stock. On July 23, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for EVOL shares from 14 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Evolving Systems Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVOL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for EVOL in the course of the last twelve months was 26.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

EVOL Stock Performance Analysis:

Evolving Systems Inc. [EVOL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.22. With this latest performance, EVOL shares dropped by -6.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 103.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 160.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVOL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.76 for Evolving Systems Inc. [EVOL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.72, while it was recorded at 2.12 for the last single week of trading, and 1.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Evolving Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Evolving Systems Inc. [EVOL] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.72 and a Gross Margin at +62.08. Evolving Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.44.

Return on Total Capital for EVOL is now 8.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.20. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Evolving Systems Inc. [EVOL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.12. Additionally, EVOL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Evolving Systems Inc. [EVOL] managed to generate an average of $2,321 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.34.Evolving Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

EVOL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EVOL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Evolving Systems Inc. go to 15.00%.

Evolving Systems Inc. [EVOL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4 million, or 21.80% of EVOL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVOL stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,001,710, which is approximately 28.65% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 341,530 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.82 million in EVOL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.37 million in EVOL stock with ownership of nearly -0.035% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Evolving Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Evolving Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:EVOL] by around 297,026 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 185,539 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 1,210,066 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,692,631 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVOL stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 73,511 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 72,519 shares during the same period.