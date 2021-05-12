Wall Street Analyst Initiated Village Farms International Inc. [VFF]. What else is Wall St. saying

Village Farms International Inc. [NASDAQ: VFF] traded at a low on 05/10/21, posting a -24.66 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $8.37. The company report on May 10, 2021 that Village Farms International Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results: Pure Sunfarms Achieves Third Consecutive Quarter of Sequential Growth in Retail Branded Sales of 20% or Greater.

– Pure Sunfarms Continues its Record of Positive Adjusted EBITDA in Each of the Ten Quarters Since Commencing Sales – Pure Sunfarms Once Again the Top Selling Dried Flower Brand with OCS for First Quarter –.

Village Farms International, Inc. (“Village Farms” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VFF) (TSX: VFF) announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. All figures are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9640836 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Village Farms International Inc. stands at 13.01% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.28%.

The market cap for VFF stock reached $666.22 million, with 79.60 million shares outstanding and 68.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.22M shares, VFF reached a trading volume of 9640836 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Village Farms International Inc. [VFF]?

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Village Farms International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 19, 2019, representing the official price target for Village Farms International Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Village Farms International Inc. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for VFF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.73.

How has VFF stock performed recently?

Village Farms International Inc. [VFF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.78. With this latest performance, VFF shares dropped by -34.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 145.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VFF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.80 for Village Farms International Inc. [VFF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.91, while it was recorded at 10.21 for the last single week of trading, and 9.69 for the last 200 days.

Village Farms International Inc. [VFF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Village Farms International Inc. [VFF] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.39 and a Gross Margin at +6.44. Village Farms International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.82.

Return on Total Capital for VFF is now -6.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Village Farms International Inc. [VFF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.60. Additionally, VFF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Village Farms International Inc. [VFF] managed to generate an average of $17,300 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.

Insider trade positions for Village Farms International Inc. [VFF]

There are presently around $185 million, or 24.44% of VFF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VFF stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 4,100,896, which is approximately 62.74% of the company’s market cap and around 13.34% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 2,006,409 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.29 million in VFF stocks shares; and DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $18.31 million in VFF stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Village Farms International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in Village Farms International Inc. [NASDAQ:VFF] by around 9,633,069 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 2,808,320 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 4,214,685 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,656,074 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VFF stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,296,982 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 1,952,367 shares during the same period.