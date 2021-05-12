Wall Street Analyst Initiated Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]. What else is Wall St. saying

Futu Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: FUTU] gained 6.84% or 8.19 points to close at $127.96 with a heavy trading volume of 8463723 shares. The company report on May 12, 2021 that Futu to be Added to the MSCI Hong Kong Index.

Futu Holdings Limited (“Futu” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FUTU), a leading tech-driven online brokerage and wealth management platform in China, announced that the Company’s stock will be added to the MSCI Hong Kong Index, effective as of market close on May 27, 2021.

The MSCI Hong Kong Index is compiled by MSCI, a leading provider of research-based indexes and analytics. It is designed to measure the performance of the Hong Kong market. The index has been widely recognized as a benchmark for global institutional investors to optimize their investment portfolios.

It opened the trading session at $113.00, the shares rose to $129.40 and dropped to $112.72, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FUTU points out that the company has recorded 268.34% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -979.83% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.32M shares, FUTU reached to a volume of 8463723 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FUTU shares is $196.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FUTU stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Futu Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Futu Holdings Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Futu Holdings Limited is set at 12.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 45.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 36.97.

Trading performance analysis for FUTU stock

Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.10. With this latest performance, FUTU shares dropped by -13.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 268.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 940.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.75 for Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 141.69, while it was recorded at 131.17 for the last single week of trading, and 77.75 for the last 200 days.

Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.92 and a Gross Margin at +82.16. Futu Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +40.04.

Return on Total Capital for FUTU is now 13.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 134.31. Additionally, FUTU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] managed to generate an average of $129,965 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Futu Holdings Limited posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -60.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FUTU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Futu Holdings Limited go to 7.38%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]

There are presently around $3,970 million, or 42.30% of FUTU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FUTU stocks are: ANGLEPOINT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LTD. with ownership of 6,336,714, which is approximately 49.325% of the company’s market cap and around 8.15% of the total institutional ownership; GENERAL ATLANTIC LLC, holding 3,288,333 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $420.77 million in FUTU stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $355.43 million in FUTU stock with ownership of nearly 7790.01% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Futu Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in Futu Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:FUTU] by around 15,047,874 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 5,712,250 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 10,262,662 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,022,786 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FUTU stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,375,956 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 2,499,898 shares during the same period.