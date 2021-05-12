UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] Stock trading around $15.93 per share: What’s Next?

UP Fintech Holding Limited [NASDAQ: TIGR] surged by $0.4 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $16.34 during the day while it closed the day at $15.93. The company report on April 7, 2021 that OTC Markets Group Adds Tiger Brokers as Distributor of Real-Time Level 2+ Quotes.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, announced Tiger Brokers, a leading stock brokerage in Asia that allows customers to buy and sell stocks from all over the world, as a new distributor of OTC Markets’ Real-Time Level 2+ Quotes.

With this agreement, Tiger Broker’s clients now have convenient access to real-time depth of book pricing for OTCQX®, OTCQB® and Pink® market securities to assist in trading and investment decision-making. This agreement increases the availability of data on OTC equity securities to Tiger Broker’s platform of investors.

UP Fintech Holding Limited stock has also loss -17.59% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TIGR stock has declined by -44.78% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 220.52% and gained 100.63% year-on date.

The market cap for TIGR stock reached $2.30 billion, with 141.34 million shares outstanding and 109.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.26M shares, TIGR reached a trading volume of 8447034 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TIGR shares is $23.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TIGR stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UP Fintech Holding Limited is set at 2.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for TIGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.69.

TIGR stock trade performance evaluation

UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.59. With this latest performance, TIGR shares dropped by -13.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 220.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 449.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TIGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.56 for UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.12, while it was recorded at 16.85 for the last single week of trading, and 11.89 for the last 200 days.

UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.62 and a Gross Margin at +83.19. UP Fintech Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.41.

Return on Total Capital for TIGR is now 10.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.06. Additionally, TIGR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] managed to generate an average of $20,500 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.UP Fintech Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $124 million, or 6.50% of TIGR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TIGR stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 1,365,502, which is approximately -2.521% of the company’s market cap and around 8.66% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 1,099,662 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.52 million in TIGR stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $13.1 million in TIGR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UP Fintech Holding Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in UP Fintech Holding Limited [NASDAQ:TIGR] by around 3,787,962 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 1,251,189 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 2,762,498 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,801,649 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TIGR stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,671,482 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 762,563 shares during the same period.