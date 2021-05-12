The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] Stock trading around $489.60 per share: What’s Next?

The Trade Desk Inc. [NASDAQ: TTD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -25.98% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -30.21%. The company report on May 10, 2021 that The Trade Desk, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 10, 2021 at 11:30 AM Eastern Time.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/78431.

Over the last 12 months, TTD stock rose by 55.18%. The one-year The Trade Desk Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 41.97. The average equity rating for TTD stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $21.54 billion, with 46.92 million shares outstanding and 41.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 826.78K shares, TTD stock reached a trading volume of 8701577 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTD shares is $843.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTD stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for The Trade Desk Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2021, representing the official price target for The Trade Desk Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $490 to $985, while DA Davidson kept a Buy rating on TTD stock. On February 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TTD shares from 950 to 1010.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Trade Desk Inc. is set at 45.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTD in the course of the last twelve months was 65.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

TTD Stock Performance Analysis:

The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -30.21. With this latest performance, TTD shares dropped by -29.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.86 for The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 699.55, while it was recorded at 613.80 for the last single week of trading, and 681.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Trade Desk Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.25 and a Gross Margin at +78.61. The Trade Desk Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.98.

Return on Total Capital for TTD is now 13.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.86. Additionally, TTD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] managed to generate an average of $156,839 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.The Trade Desk Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

TTD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Trade Desk Inc. posted 0.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 114.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Trade Desk Inc. go to 25.00%.

The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $20,000 million, or 68.60% of TTD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTD stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 4,129,566, which is approximately 41.794% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,802,393 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.52 billion in TTD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.69 billion in TTD stock with ownership of nearly 2.714% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Trade Desk Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 400 institutional holders increased their position in The Trade Desk Inc. [NASDAQ:TTD] by around 3,006,890 shares. Additionally, 334 investors decreased positions by around 4,322,502 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 22,908,549 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,237,941 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTD stock had 167 new institutional investments in for a total of 588,906 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 250,572 shares during the same period.