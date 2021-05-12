The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock [HNST] fell -34.43% so far this year. What now?

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock [NASDAQ: HNST] loss -9.54% or -1.59 points to close at $15.08 with a heavy trading volume of 4787546 shares. The company report on May 5, 2021 that The Honest Company Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering.

The Honest Company, Inc. (“The Honest Company”) announced the pricing of its initial public offering of an aggregate of 25,807,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $16.00 per share. The Honest Company is offering 6,451,613 shares of common stock and the selling stockholders named in the prospectus are offering 19,355,387 shares of common stock. In addition, the selling stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,871,050 shares of common stock. The Honest Company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on May 5, 2021 under the ticker symbol “HNST” and the offering is expected to close on May 7, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock [HNST] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.51 and a Gross Margin at +35.04. The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.81.

Return on Total Capital for HNST is now -7.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock [HNST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.53. Additionally, HNST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock [HNST] managed to generate an average of -$75,738 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.27.