Synlogic Inc. [SYBX] moved up 12.67: Why It’s Important

Synlogic Inc. [NASDAQ: SYBX] closed the trading session at $3.38 on 05/11/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.91, while the highest price level was $3.80. The company report on May 6, 2021 that Synlogic Announces First Quarter 2021 Conference Call & Webcast.

Synlogic, Inc. (Nasdaq: SYBX), a clinical stage company bringing the transformative potential of synthetic biology to medicine, announced the Company will release its first quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13, 2021. The press release will be followed by a conference call at 8:30 am ET, which will be open to the public via telephone and webcast. During the conference call, the Company will review its financial results and provide a corporate update.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The conference call dial-in numbers are (844) 815-2882 for domestic callers and (213) 660-0926 for international callers. The conference ID number for the call is 2526209. Participants may access the live webcast via a link on the Synlogic website in the Events Calendar of the Investors and Media section. For those unable to participate in the conference call or webcast, a replay will be available for 30 days on the Company’s website.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 56.48 percent and weekly performance of 1.20 percent. The stock has been moved at 66.50 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.42 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -31.72 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 407.75K shares, SYBX reached to a volume of 7934651 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Synlogic Inc. [SYBX]:

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Synlogic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 21, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 30, 2019, representing the official price target for Synlogic Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Chardan Capital Markets analysts kept a Buy rating on SYBX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synlogic Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYBX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 320.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.12.

SYBX stock trade performance evaluation

Synlogic Inc. [SYBX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.20. With this latest performance, SYBX shares gained by 2.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 66.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.51 for Synlogic Inc. [SYBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.54, while it was recorded at 3.21 for the last single week of trading, and 2.84 for the last 200 days.

Synlogic Inc. [SYBX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Synlogic Inc. [SYBX] shares currently have an operating margin of -11094.68. Synlogic Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10857.43.

Return on Total Capital for SYBX is now -37.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -37.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Synlogic Inc. [SYBX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.81. Additionally, SYBX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Synlogic Inc. [SYBX] managed to generate an average of -$821,847 per employee.Synlogic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.90 and a Current Ratio set at 12.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Synlogic Inc. [SYBX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Synlogic Inc. posted -0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYBX.

Synlogic Inc. [SYBX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $60 million, or 31.60% of SYBX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYBX stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 4,229,410, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; ATLAS VENTURE ASSOCIATES IX, LLC, holding 2,651,963 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.96 million in SYBX stocks shares; and ATLAS VENTURE ASSOCIATES XI, LLC, currently with $8.96 million in SYBX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Synlogic Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in Synlogic Inc. [NASDAQ:SYBX] by around 4,315,818 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 527,304 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 12,851,774 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,694,896 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYBX stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,764,393 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 67,142 shares during the same period.