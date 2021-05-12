Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] moved down -1.93: Why It’s Important

Suncor Energy Inc. [NYSE: SU] loss -1.93% or -0.45 points to close at $22.89 with a heavy trading volume of 6062024 shares. The company report on May 11, 2021 that Suncor and ATCO partner on a potential world-scale clean hydrogen project in Alberta.

Our ATCO/Suncor decision to collaborate on this potential project follows welcome messages of support from both the Government of Canada and the Government of Alberta for emission-reduction projects and infrastructure. Such collaboration between governments and business and across sectors will be critical to progressing this project and achieving Canada’s net zero by 2050 goals.

Project would produce more than 300,000 tonnes per year of clean hydrogen using advanced technology to capture more than 90% of the emissions generated in the hydrogen production process.

It opened the trading session at $22.93, the shares rose to $23.22 and dropped to $22.60, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SU points out that the company has recorded 95.47% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -114.53% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.97M shares, SU reached to a volume of 6062024 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]:

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Suncor Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Suncor Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Suncor Energy Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for SU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99.

Trading performance analysis for SU stock

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.57. With this latest performance, SU shares gained by 10.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 95.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.04 for Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.56, while it was recorded at 23.12 for the last single week of trading, and 17.25 for the last 200 days.

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.55 and a Gross Margin at +17.43. Suncor Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.51.

Return on Total Capital for SU is now -6.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.90. Additionally, SU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] managed to generate an average of -$343,023 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Suncor Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Suncor Energy Inc. posted 0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 62.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SU.

An analysis of insider ownership at Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]

There are presently around $21,699 million, or 68.50% of SU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SU stocks are: FIL LTD with ownership of 80,074,967, which is approximately -1.199% of the company’s market cap and around 0.01% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 69,130,032 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.58 billion in SU stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $1.45 billion in SU stock with ownership of nearly -8.363% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Suncor Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 207 institutional holders increased their position in Suncor Energy Inc. [NYSE:SU] by around 80,952,482 shares. Additionally, 200 investors decreased positions by around 86,755,431 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 780,243,331 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 947,951,244 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SU stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,436,134 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 2,380,093 shares during the same period.