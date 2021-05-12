Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [STAF] fell -6.19% so far this year. What now?

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: STAF] gained 6.04% on the last trading session, reaching $0.63 price per share at the time. The company report on April 24, 2021 that Staffing 360 Solutions Announces Closing of $4.7 Million Private Placement.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF), a staffing company executing an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the United States and the United Kingdom, announced the closing of its previously announced private placement of 4,697.6328 shares of Series F convertible preferred stock at a price of $1,000 per share and warrants to purchase upon to an aggregate of 7,829,388 shares of common stock at an exercise price of $0.60 per share. The Company received gross proceeds from the private placement of approximately $4.7 million.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. represents 39.17 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $24.38 million with the latest information. STAF stock price has been found in the range of $0.57 to $0.6788.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.50M shares, STAF reached a trading volume of 7188039 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for STAF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12.

Trading performance analysis for STAF stock

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [STAF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.99. With this latest performance, STAF shares dropped by -23.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STAF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.52 for Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [STAF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7768, while it was recorded at 0.6087 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8605 for the last 200 days.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [STAF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [STAF] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.84 and a Gross Margin at +15.50. Staffing 360 Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.65.

Return on Total Capital for STAF is now -9.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -106.68. Additionally, STAF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 127.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 86.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [STAF] managed to generate an average of -$78,210 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.33.Staffing 360 Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [STAF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. posted -0.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -350.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STAF.

An analysis of insider ownership at Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [STAF]

There are presently around $0 million, or 7.30% of STAF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STAF stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 236,728, which is approximately 127.343% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 101,896 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $61000.0 in STAF stocks shares; and CLARAPHI ADVISORY NETWORK, LLC, currently with $41000.0 in STAF stock with ownership of nearly -2.987% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:STAF] by around 239,848 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 41,461 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 213,888 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 495,197 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STAF stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,086 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 39,333 shares during the same period.