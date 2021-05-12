Sotherly Hotels Inc. [SOHO] Is Currently -8.73 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Sotherly Hotels Inc. [NASDAQ: SOHO] loss -8.73% or -0.31 points to close at $3.24 with a heavy trading volume of 1769869 shares. The company report on April 14, 2021 that Sotherly Hotels Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ: SOHO) announced that the Company will report financial results for the first quarter 2021 prior to the market opening on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. A conference call for investors and other interested parties is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) that same day, at which time management will discuss the Company’s first quarter 2021 results. The information to be discussed on the call will be contained in the Company’s earnings release, which will be available via the Company’s website at www.sotherlyhotels.com in the Investors section under Financial Information.

The conference call will be accessible by telephone and through the Internet. Interested individuals are invited to listen to the call by telephone at 888-339-0107 (United States), 855-669-9657 (Canada) or +1 412-902-4188 (International). To participate in the webcast, log on to www.sotherlyhotels.com at least 15 minutes before the call to download the necessary software. For those unable to listen to the live conference call, a taped rebroadcast will be available approximately one hour after completion of the live call through May 12, 2022. To access the rebroadcast, dial 877-344-7529 and enter conference number 10155016. A replay of the call will also be available at www.sotherlyhotels.com through May 12, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $3.39, the shares rose to $3.60 and dropped to $3.1701, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SOHO points out that the company has recorded 106.37% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -118.92% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 179.22K shares, SOHO reached to a volume of 1769869 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sotherly Hotels Inc. [SOHO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOHO shares is $3.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOHO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Sotherly Hotels Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2016. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2016, representing the official price target for Sotherly Hotels Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sotherly Hotels Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOHO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.79.

Trading performance analysis for SOHO stock

Sotherly Hotels Inc. [SOHO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.18. With this latest performance, SOHO shares gained by 12.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 106.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 82.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOHO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.97 for Sotherly Hotels Inc. [SOHO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.44, while it was recorded at 3.29 for the last single week of trading, and 2.62 for the last 200 days.

Sotherly Hotels Inc. [SOHO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sotherly Hotels Inc. [SOHO] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.80 and a Gross Margin at +16.06. Sotherly Hotels Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -68.80.

Return on Total Capital for SOHO is now -6.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -64.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sotherly Hotels Inc. [SOHO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 780.95. Additionally, SOHO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 88.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 81.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 751.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 85.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sotherly Hotels Inc. [SOHO] managed to generate an average of -$4,919,356 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.

Sotherly Hotels Inc. [SOHO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sotherly Hotels Inc. posted -1.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -573.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SOHO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sotherly Hotels Inc. go to 0.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sotherly Hotels Inc. [SOHO]

There are presently around $8 million, or 19.80% of SOHO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOHO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 730,990, which is approximately 4.53% of the company’s market cap and around 7.30% of the total institutional ownership; SPC FINANCIAL, INC., holding 405,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.31 million in SOHO stocks shares; and CIBC WORLD MARKETS INC., currently with $0.84 million in SOHO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sotherly Hotels Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Sotherly Hotels Inc. [NASDAQ:SOHO] by around 156,474 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 404,165 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 1,975,257 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,535,896 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOHO stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 118,243 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 332,681 shares during the same period.