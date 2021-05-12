Soligenix Inc. [SNGX] moved down -19.53: Why It’s Important

Soligenix Inc. [NASDAQ: SNGX] price plunged by -19.53 percent to reach at -$0.25. The company report on May 10, 2021 that HyBryte™ Awarded Innovation Passport in the United Kingdom.

Soligenix, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNGX) (Soligenix or the Company), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases where there is an unmet medical need, announced that HyBryte™ (hypericin) was awarded an “Innovation Passport” for the treatment of early stage cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) in adults under the United Kingdom’s (UK’s) Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP).

ILAP was launched at the start of 2021 to accelerate the development and access to promising medicines, thereby facilitating patient access to new medicines. The pathway, part of the UK’s plan to attract life sciences development in the post-Brexit era, features enhanced input and interactions with the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and other stakeholders including the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), and the Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC). The decision to award the Innovation Passport to the HyBryte™ program was made by the Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway Steering Group, which is comprised of representatives from MHRA, NICE, and SMC.

A sum of 3336278 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.41M shares. Soligenix Inc. shares reached a high of $1.12 and dropped to a low of $0.9956 until finishing in the latest session at $1.03.

Guru’s Opinion on Soligenix Inc. [SNGX]:

Dawson James have made an estimate for Soligenix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright dropped their target price from $5.50 to $2.70. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2018, representing the official price target for Soligenix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4 to $5, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on SNGX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Soligenix Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNGX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47.

SNGX Stock Performance Analysis:

Soligenix Inc. [SNGX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.95. With this latest performance, SNGX shares dropped by -31.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNGX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.60 for Soligenix Inc. [SNGX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5258, while it was recorded at 1.2560 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7978 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Soligenix Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Soligenix Inc. [SNGX] shares currently have an operating margin of -975.10 and a Gross Margin at +3.47. Soligenix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -916.25.

Return on Total Capital for SNGX is now -237.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -231.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -680.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -127.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Soligenix Inc. [SNGX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 280.78. Additionally, SNGX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 269.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Soligenix Inc. [SNGX] managed to generate an average of -$982,696 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Soligenix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

SNGX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Soligenix Inc. posted -0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -190.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNGX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Soligenix Inc. go to 1.00%.

Soligenix Inc. [SNGX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4 million, or 9.30% of SNGX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNGX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 909,156, which is approximately 4.359% of the company’s market cap and around 2.87% of the total institutional ownership; KNOLL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 787,830 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.01 million in SNGX stocks shares; and FIRST WILSHIRE SECURITIES MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $0.45 million in SNGX stock with ownership of nearly 40% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Soligenix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Soligenix Inc. [NASDAQ:SNGX] by around 452,687 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 94,900 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 2,524,032 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,071,619 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNGX stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 262,262 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 93,141 shares during the same period.