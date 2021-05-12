Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V [IPOE] gain 21.95% so far this year. What now?

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V [NYSE: IPOE] slipped around -1.2 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $15.17 at the close of the session, down -7.33%. The company report on February 22, 2021 that CLOV DEADLINE: Zhang Investor Law Alerts Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Clover Health Investments, Corp. – CLOV, CLOVW, IPOE.

Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. f/k/a Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NASDAQ: CLOV, CLOVW) (NYSE: IPOE) who: (1) purchased or otherwise acquired publicly traded Clover securities between October 6, 2020 and February 4, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”); and/or (2) purchased or otherwise acquired Clover securities pursuant or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the December 2020 Merger of Clover and Social Capital III.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.53M shares, IPOE reached a trading volume of 4985357 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V [IPOE]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V is set at 0.99 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has IPOE stock performed recently?

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V [IPOE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.18.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IPOE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.36 for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V [IPOE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.06, while it was recorded at 15.72 for the last single week of trading.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V [IPOE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V [IPOE] managed to generate an average of -$13,942,848 per employee.Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

Insider trade positions for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V [IPOE]

There are presently around $580 million, or 50.80% of IPOE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IPOE stocks are: EMPYREAN CAPITAL PARTNERS, LP with ownership of 4,733,273, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; WEISS ASSET MANAGEMENT LP, holding 3,500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $53.09 million in IPOE stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $43.69 million in IPOE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

121 institutional holders increased their position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V [NYSE:IPOE] by around 38,170,908 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 2,090,485 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 2,030,279 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,231,114 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IPOE stock had 116 new institutional investments in for a total of 38,073,528 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 2,023,356 shares during the same period.