Sequential Brands Group Inc. [SQBG] moved up 36.50: Why It’s Important

Sequential Brands Group Inc. [NASDAQ: SQBG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 36.50% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -22.44%. The company report on May 12, 2021 that Sequential Brands Group, Inc. Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm.

Investors with losses are encouraged to contact the firm before May 17, 2021; click here to submit trade information.

The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) investors that acquired shares between November 3, 2016 and December 11, 2020. Investors have until May 17, 2021 to seek an active role in this litigation.

Over the last 12 months, SQBG stock rose by 35.25%. The average equity rating for SQBG stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $23.23 million, with 1.65 million shares outstanding and 0.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 78.17K shares, SQBG stock reached a trading volume of 28797240 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sequential Brands Group Inc. [SQBG]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Sequential Brands Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price from $6 to $1.50. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2017, representing the official price target for Sequential Brands Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while FBR & Co. analysts kept a Outperform rating on SQBG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sequential Brands Group Inc. is set at 3.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for SQBG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for SQBG in the course of the last twelve months was 5.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

SQBG Stock Performance Analysis:

Sequential Brands Group Inc. [SQBG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.44. With this latest performance, SQBG shares dropped by -51.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 106.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SQBG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.78 for Sequential Brands Group Inc. [SQBG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.25, while it was recorded at 11.54 for the last single week of trading, and 13.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sequential Brands Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Sequential Brands Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

SQBG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sequential Brands Group Inc. posted 2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 5.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -64.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SQBG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sequential Brands Group Inc. go to 15.00%.

Sequential Brands Group Inc. [SQBG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 12.70% of SQBG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SQBG stocks are: SIGULER GUFF ADVISERS, LLC with ownership of 60,193, which is approximately -1.636% of the company’s market cap and around 26.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 56,090 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.74 million in SQBG stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.59 million in SQBG stock with ownership of nearly 223.482% of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Sequential Brands Group Inc. [NASDAQ:SQBG] by around 51,365 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 16,440 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 130,317 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 198,122 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SQBG stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 1 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 12,506 shares during the same period.