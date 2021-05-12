Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. [QLGN] moved down -7.82: Why It’s Important

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: QLGN] slipped around -0.14 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.65 at the close of the session, down -7.82%. The company report on April 26, 2021 that QLGN: IND Filing for QN-165 as COVID-19 Treatment Expected in 2Q21.

By David Bautz, PhD.

NASDAQ:QLGN.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. stock is now -45.18% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. QLGN Stock saw the intraday high of $1.77 and lowest of $1.61 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 19.75, which means current price is +2.48% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, QLGN reached a trading volume of 1380068 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. [QLGN]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for QLGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.43.

How has QLGN stock performed recently?

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. [QLGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.38. With this latest performance, QLGN shares dropped by -22.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QLGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.09 for Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. [QLGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.5156, while it was recorded at 1.8160 for the last single week of trading, and 3.7593 for the last 200 days.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. [QLGN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for QLGN is now -204.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -193.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -193.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -111.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. [QLGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.13. Additionally, QLGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. [QLGN] managed to generate an average of -$2,026,604 per employee.Qualigen Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings analysis for Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. [QLGN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. posted -5.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -5.75/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QLGN.

Insider trade positions for Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. [QLGN]

There are presently around $3 million, or 5.40% of QLGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QLGN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 317,818, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 301,195 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.5 million in QLGN stocks shares; and COMMONWEALTH EQUITY SERVICES, LLC, currently with $0.2 million in QLGN stock with ownership of nearly 716.273% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:QLGN] by around 689,197 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 43,417 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 805,622 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,538,236 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QLGN stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 441,650 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 24,768 shares during the same period.