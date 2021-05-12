PPL Corporation [PPL] Is Currently -0.47 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

PPL Corporation [NYSE: PPL] traded at a low on 05/11/21, posting a -0.47 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $29.34. The company report on May 6, 2021 that PPL Corporation Reports First-Quarter 2021 Earnings.

– Announces first-quarter reported net loss (GAAP) of $2.39 per share, reflecting a $2.65 per share net loss from discontinued operations associated with the U.K. utility business.

– Achieves earnings from ongoing operations of $0.28 per share.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7080112 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of PPL Corporation stands at 1.78% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.36%.

The market cap for PPL stock reached $22.26 billion, with 769.16 million shares outstanding and 767.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.79M shares, PPL reached a trading volume of 7080112 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PPL Corporation [PPL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PPL shares is $31.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for PPL Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2020, representing the official price target for PPL Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PPL Corporation is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for PPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55.

How has PPL stock performed recently?

PPL Corporation [PPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.89. With this latest performance, PPL shares gained by 2.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.74 for PPL Corporation [PPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.71, while it was recorded at 29.17 for the last single week of trading, and 28.13 for the last 200 days.

PPL Corporation [PPL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PPL Corporation [PPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.11 and a Gross Margin at +41.15. PPL Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.30.

Return on Total Capital for PPL is now 7.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PPL Corporation [PPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 186.07. Additionally, PPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 161.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PPL Corporation [PPL] managed to generate an average of $119,175 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.PPL Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for PPL Corporation [PPL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PPL Corporation posted 0.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.54/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPL.

Insider trade positions for PPL Corporation [PPL]

There are presently around $15,098 million, or 69.70% of PPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 88,782,805, which is approximately 13.427% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 69,290,508 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.03 billion in PPL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.19 billion in PPL stock with ownership of nearly -2.869% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PPL Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 355 institutional holders increased their position in PPL Corporation [NYSE:PPL] by around 33,808,214 shares. Additionally, 386 investors decreased positions by around 37,987,269 shares, while 126 investors held positions by with 442,798,660 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 514,594,143 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PPL stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,734,569 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 7,764,584 shares during the same period.