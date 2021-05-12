Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] Revenue clocked in at $8.08 billion, up 38.47% YTD: What’s Next?

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [NYSE: PXD] plunged by -$9.88 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $158.7566 during the day while it closed the day at $157.70. The company report on May 11, 2021 that Pioneer Natural Resources Announces Secondary Offering of 6,000,000 Shares of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) (“Pioneer” or “the Company”) announced that Double Eagle Energy Holdings III LLC (“Double Eagle III”), which is majority owned by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO), and Q-FPP (VII) Subsidiary, LLC (“Quantum Sub”), which is majority owned by funds managed by affiliates of Quantum Energy Partners (Double Eagle III and Quantum Sub together, the “Selling Stockholders”), intend to offer for sale 6,000,000 shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.01 per share (the “Common Stock”), pursuant to the Company’s shelf registration statement previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Approximately 64.13% of the shares are being sold by Double Eagle III and 35.87% of the shares are being sold by Quantum Sub.

The offering consists entirely of secondary shares to be sold by the Selling Stockholders. The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the net proceeds from the offering. Pioneer is not offering any shares of common stock in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares in the offering. Pioneer issued the shares on May 4, 2021, as part of the consideration for its acquisition of DoublePoint Energy.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company stock has also loss -0.47% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PXD stock has inclined by 22.21% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 103.90% and gained 38.47% year-on date.

The market cap for PXD stock reached $33.59 billion, with 216.76 million shares outstanding and 214.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.40M shares, PXD reached a trading volume of 6398228 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PXD shares is $192.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PXD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research dropped their target price from $188 to $167. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Pioneer Natural Resources Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $180 to $175, while Scotiabank kept a Sector Perform rating on PXD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pioneer Natural Resources Company is set at 6.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for PXD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for PXD in the course of the last twelve months was 17.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

PXD stock trade performance evaluation

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.47. With this latest performance, PXD shares gained by 8.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 103.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 86.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PXD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.51 for Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 156.99, while it was recorded at 164.48 for the last single week of trading, and 119.23 for the last 200 days.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.52 and a Gross Margin at +10.99. Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.85.

Return on Total Capital for PXD is now 3.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.38. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.34. Additionally, PXD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] managed to generate an average of -$107,933 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pioneer Natural Resources Company posted -0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PXD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pioneer Natural Resources Company go to 75.17%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $30,929 million, or 74.40% of PXD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PXD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,148,880, which is approximately -3.507% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,943,582 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.99 billion in PXD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.82 billion in PXD stock with ownership of nearly 3.411% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pioneer Natural Resources Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 433 institutional holders increased their position in Pioneer Natural Resources Company [NYSE:PXD] by around 29,214,996 shares. Additionally, 350 investors decreased positions by around 23,619,407 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 143,291,963 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 196,126,366 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PXD stock had 152 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,171,619 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 2,796,734 shares during the same period.