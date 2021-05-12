Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] Stock trading around $83.09 per share: What’s Next?

Penn National Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ: PENN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.49% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.33%. The company report on May 6, 2021 that Penn National Gaming Reports First Quarter Revenues of $1.27 Billion, Net Income of $90.9 Million, Adjusted EBITDAR of $447.0 Million, and Adjusted EBITDA of $336.6 Million.

– PENN Generated First Quarter Net Income Margin of 7% and Record First Quarter Adjusted EBITDAR Margin of 35%, Benefiting from Strong Demand at Land-Based Casinos and More Efficient Cost Structure -.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

– Focus Remains on Driving Profitable Online Gaming Revenue with Q1 Launches in Michigan and Illinois -.

Over the last 12 months, PENN stock rose by 345.28%. The one-year Penn National Gaming Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.56. The average equity rating for PENN stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.61 billion, with 155.70 million shares outstanding and 148.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.19M shares, PENN stock reached a trading volume of 6806148 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PENN shares is $110.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PENN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for Penn National Gaming Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Penn National Gaming Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $120 to $150, while Craig Hallum kept a Buy rating on PENN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Penn National Gaming Inc. is set at 5.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for PENN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for PENN in the course of the last twelve months was 29.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

PENN Stock Performance Analysis:

Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.33. With this latest performance, PENN shares dropped by -18.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 345.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PENN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.31 for Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 103.77, while it was recorded at 85.22 for the last single week of trading, and 82.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Penn National Gaming Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.99 and a Gross Margin at +37.56. Penn National Gaming Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.71.

Return on Total Capital for PENN is now 1.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 420.05. Additionally, PENN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 414.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] managed to generate an average of -$36,543 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 38.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Penn National Gaming Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

PENN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Penn National Gaming Inc. posted -1.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 19.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PENN.

Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,238 million, or 89.60% of PENN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PENN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 20,554,133, which is approximately 0.354% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,066,716 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.33 billion in PENN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.15 billion in PENN stock with ownership of nearly 5.644% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Penn National Gaming Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 328 institutional holders increased their position in Penn National Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ:PENN] by around 10,982,966 shares. Additionally, 221 investors decreased positions by around 15,642,167 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 108,623,972 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,249,105 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PENN stock had 146 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,392,854 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 4,187,706 shares during the same period.