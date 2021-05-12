New Gold Inc. [NGD] moved up 5.03: Why It’s Important

New Gold Inc. [AMEX: NGD] price surged by 5.03 percent to reach at $0.09. The company report on May 6, 2021 that New Gold Announces Results of Vote for Election of Board of Directors.

Strengthens Board of Directors with Two New Appointments.

May 05, 2021– New Gold Inc. (“New Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX and NYSE American: NGD) announces the voting results from the election of its Board of Directors at New Gold’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on May 4, 2021 as set out below. The Company also announced the appointment of Geoff Chater and Thomas McCulley to its Board of Directors, effective May 4, 2021.

A sum of 5665750 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.48M shares. New Gold Inc. shares reached a high of $1.88 and dropped to a low of $1.73 until finishing in the latest session at $1.88.

Guru’s Opinion on New Gold Inc. [NGD]:

CIBC have made an estimate for New Gold Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2020, representing the official price target for New Gold Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Gold Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for NGD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for NGD in the course of the last twelve months was 51.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

NGD Stock Performance Analysis:

New Gold Inc. [NGD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.59. With this latest performance, NGD shares gained by 3.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 93.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NGD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.71 for New Gold Inc. [NGD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7192, while it was recorded at 1.8120 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8422 for the last 200 days.

Insight into New Gold Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New Gold Inc. [NGD] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.55 and a Gross Margin at +12.94. New Gold Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.41.

Return on Total Capital for NGD is now 4.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, New Gold Inc. [NGD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.67. Additionally, NGD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.90.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.New Gold Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

NGD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, New Gold Inc. posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NGD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New Gold Inc. go to 5.00%.

New Gold Inc. [NGD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $461 million, or 55.10% of NGD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NGD stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 73,816,881, which is approximately 3.563% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 19,973,374 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37.55 million in NGD stocks shares; and CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD., currently with $26.96 million in NGD stock with ownership of nearly 0.918% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New Gold Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in New Gold Inc. [AMEX:NGD] by around 34,601,645 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 22,539,647 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 187,823,089 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 244,964,381 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NGD stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,807,319 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 8,682,962 shares during the same period.