Nemaura Medical Inc. [NMRD] moved up 14.12: Why It’s Important

Nemaura Medical Inc. [NASDAQ: NMRD] jumped around 1.12 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $9.05 at the close of the session, up 14.12%. The company report on May 6, 2021 that Nemaura Medical Announces Progress on Listing of sugarBEAT® For Reimbursement in Germany.

Nemaura Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) (“Nemaura” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing non-invasive wearable diagnostic devices and supporting personalized lifestyle coaching programs, announced progress with the German regulatory authority (GBA) to achieve reimbursement for its sugarBEAT® device.

After initial review, the GBA has determined that sugarBEAT does not require GBA review and will go directly to the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Funds (GKV-Spitzenverband) for a listing on the durable medical catalog. The Company is now completing the application for this listing, which is expected to be faster than where a GBA review is required. “The availability of SugarBEAT® in Germany would be an important milestone for Nemaura and we are actively collaborating with the appropriate agencies to ensure timely availability there,” said Nemaura CEO Dr. Faz Chowdhury. “In the meantime, we are actively negotiating to identify the right partner to market and distribute the product and our program in this very important market. We will continue to provide updates as appropriate on our progress.”About Nemaura Medical, Inc.

Nemaura Medical Inc. stock is now 140.05% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NMRD Stock saw the intraday high of $9.625 and lowest of $7.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 16.50, which means current price is +143.93% above from all time high which was touched on 05/06/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.70M shares, NMRD reached a trading volume of 1530585 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nemaura Medical Inc. [NMRD]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nemaura Medical Inc. is set at 1.45 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64.

How has NMRD stock performed recently?

Nemaura Medical Inc. [NMRD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 92.55. With this latest performance, NMRD shares gained by 42.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 146.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 79.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NMRD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.22 for Nemaura Medical Inc. [NMRD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.01, while it was recorded at 9.08 for the last single week of trading, and 5.28 for the last 200 days.

Nemaura Medical Inc. [NMRD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for NMRD is now -1,045.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -910.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -910.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -139.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nemaura Medical Inc. [NMRD] managed to generate an average of -$244,717 per employee.Nemaura Medical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Insider trade positions for Nemaura Medical Inc. [NMRD]

There are presently around $13 million, or 6.10% of NMRD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NMRD stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 494,297, which is approximately -19.465% of the company’s market cap and around 61.63% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 378,567 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.43 million in NMRD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.31 million in NMRD stock with ownership of nearly 2.098% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nemaura Medical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Nemaura Medical Inc. [NASDAQ:NMRD] by around 84,862 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 227,242 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 1,086,148 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,398,252 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NMRD stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 37,761 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 90,680 shares during the same period.