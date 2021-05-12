MGM Resorts International [MGM] Revenue clocked in at $4.56 billion, up 25.23% YTD: What’s Next?

MGM Resorts International [NYSE: MGM] plunged by -$0.46 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $40.11 during the day while it closed the day at $39.46. The company report on May 7, 2021 that MGM Resorts International’s 2020 Social Impact and Sustainability Report Now Available.

The MGM Resorts International’s (NYSE: MGM) 2020 Social Impact and Sustainability Report is now available. The report solidifies the company’s commitment to creating a sustainable future and making a difference in the lives of employees, guests and the communities in which it operates. Through the lens of the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent economic and operating challenges generated by the virus, this report offers insights into how the company continued to deliver against extraordinary and extenuating circumstances.

Major highlights and accomplishments outlined in the report include:.

MGM Resorts International stock has also loss -4.36% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MGM stock has inclined by 10.84% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 80.68% and gained 25.23% year-on date.

The market cap for MGM stock reached $18.87 billion, with 494.86 million shares outstanding and 400.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.08M shares, MGM reached a trading volume of 7219808 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about MGM Resorts International [MGM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGM shares is $43.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for MGM Resorts International shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $36 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on March 15, 2021, representing the official price target for MGM Resorts International stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on MGM stock. On February 08, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MGM shares from 25 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MGM Resorts International is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.91.

MGM stock trade performance evaluation

MGM Resorts International [MGM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.36. With this latest performance, MGM shares dropped by -5.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 80.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 153.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.03 for MGM Resorts International [MGM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.76, while it was recorded at 40.11 for the last single week of trading, and 29.41 for the last 200 days.

MGM Resorts International [MGM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MGM Resorts International [MGM] shares currently have an operating margin of -38.91 and a Gross Margin at +9.66. MGM Resorts International’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.32.

Return on Total Capital for MGM is now -6.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MGM Resorts International [MGM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 323.04. Additionally, MGM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 321.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MGM Resorts International [MGM] managed to generate an average of -$23,743 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.MGM Resorts International’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for MGM Resorts International [MGM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MGM Resorts International posted -1.67/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.7/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGM Resorts International go to 64.10%.

MGM Resorts International [MGM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12,955 million, or 68.30% of MGM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,381,150, which is approximately 0.844% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,657,908 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.14 billion in MGM stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $922.21 million in MGM stock with ownership of nearly -40.737% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MGM Resorts International stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 300 institutional holders increased their position in MGM Resorts International [NYSE:MGM] by around 46,155,338 shares. Additionally, 261 investors decreased positions by around 47,331,238 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 231,034,351 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 324,520,927 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGM stock had 127 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,216,145 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 6,490,116 shares during the same period.