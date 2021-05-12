MBIA Inc. [MBI] Revenue clocked in at $282.00 million, up 31.61% YTD: What’s Next?

MBIA Inc. [NYSE: MBI] plunged by -$1.15 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $9.61 during the day while it closed the day at $8.66. The company report on May 11, 2021 that MBIA, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

MBIA, Inc. (NYSE:MBI) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 11, 2021 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/79091.

MBIA Inc. stock has also loss -15.51% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MBI stock has inclined by 34.47% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 52.73% and gained 31.61% year-on date.

The market cap for MBI stock reached $484.44 million, with 49.11 million shares outstanding and 47.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 792.28K shares, MBI reached a trading volume of 1325863 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about MBIA Inc. [MBI]:

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for MBIA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 05, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on April 25, 2016, representing the official price target for MBIA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while MKM Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on MBI stock. On June 29, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for MBI shares from 20 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MBIA Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for MBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.99.

MBI stock trade performance evaluation

MBIA Inc. [MBI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.51. With this latest performance, MBI shares dropped by -12.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.97 for MBIA Inc. [MBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.73, while it was recorded at 9.78 for the last single week of trading, and 7.58 for the last 200 days.

MBIA Inc. [MBI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MBIA Inc. [MBI] shares currently have an operating margin of -124.11. MBIA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -204.96.

Return on Total Capital for MBI is now -9.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -120.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MBIA Inc. [MBI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,373.53. Additionally, MBI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,373.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 95.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MBIA Inc. [MBI] managed to generate an average of -$6,494,382 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for MBIA Inc. [MBI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MBIA Inc. posted -1.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -360.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MBI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MBIA Inc. go to 10.00%.

MBIA Inc. [MBI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $324 million, or 69.40% of MBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MBI stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 5,533,752, which is approximately -7.432% of the company’s market cap and around 11.90% of the total institutional ownership; KAHN BROTHERS GROUP INC /DE/, holding 4,894,766 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42.39 million in MBI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $33.59 million in MBI stock with ownership of nearly 7.579% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MBIA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in MBIA Inc. [NYSE:MBI] by around 1,839,169 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 5,019,909 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 30,536,761 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,395,839 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MBI stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 433,943 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 532,813 shares during the same period.