Market cap of Senmiao Technology Limited [AIHS] reaches 46.05M – now what?

Senmiao Technology Limited [NASDAQ: AIHS] slipped around -0.17 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.88 at the close of the session, down -16.38%. The company report on May 11, 2021 that Senmiao Technology Announces $6.5 Million Registered Direct Offering.

Senmiao Technology Limited (“Senmiao”) (Nasdaq: AIHS), a financing and servicing company focused on the online ride-hailing industry in China as well as an operator of its own online ride-hailing platform, announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors for a registered direct offering of approximately $6.5 million of its common stock, priced at-the-market under the Nasdaq rules at a price of $1.175 per share. In addition, the Company will issue certain warrants to the investors in this offering to purchase a total of 5,531,916 shares of common stock at a purchase price of $1.05 per share. The warrants have a term of five years and are exercisable immediately from the issue date.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to further accelerate the Company’s business plan and fund any additional working capital needs.

Senmiao Technology Limited stock is now -17.94% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AIHS Stock saw the intraday high of $0.99 and lowest of $0.715 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.35, which means current price is +22.80% above from all time high which was touched on 02/22/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, AIHS reached a trading volume of 10381592 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Senmiao Technology Limited [AIHS]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Senmiao Technology Limited is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIHS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

How has AIHS stock performed recently?

Senmiao Technology Limited [AIHS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.83. With this latest performance, AIHS shares dropped by -39.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 130.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIHS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.38 for Senmiao Technology Limited [AIHS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3184, while it was recorded at 1.0676 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0845 for the last 200 days.

Senmiao Technology Limited [AIHS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Senmiao Technology Limited [AIHS] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.28 and a Gross Margin at +10.98. Senmiao Technology Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.71.

Return on Total Capital for AIHS is now -48.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -42.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Senmiao Technology Limited [AIHS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 250.66. Additionally, AIHS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 107.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Senmiao Technology Limited [AIHS] managed to generate an average of -$17,242 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.12.Senmiao Technology Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Insider trade positions for Senmiao Technology Limited [AIHS]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.80% of AIHS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIHS stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 198,144, which is approximately 565.069% of the company’s market cap and around 29.10% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP, holding 102,200 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $90000.0 in AIHS stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $52000.0 in AIHS stock with ownership of nearly 176.396% of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Senmiao Technology Limited [NASDAQ:AIHS] by around 222,689 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 243,857 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 90,250 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 376,296 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIHS stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,748 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 223,051 shares during the same period.