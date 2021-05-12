Market cap of Kodiak Sciences Inc. [KOD] reaches 4.20B – now what?

Kodiak Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: KOD] traded at a low on 05/11/21, posting a -7.59 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $81.70. The company report on May 10, 2021 that Kodiak Sciences Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (Nasdaq: KOD), a biopharmaceutical company committed to researching, developing and commercializing transformative therapeutics to treat high prevalence retinal diseases, reported business highlights and financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

“Developing and launching a novel anti-VEGF medicine with extended durability is the central principle of our KSI-301 development program, and in the last quarter we have continued to make substantial progress in the recruitment of our pivotal studies evaluating long-interval dosing of KSI-301,” said Jason Ehrlich, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of Kodiak. “Our wet AMD pivotal study, DAZZLE, is fully enrolled, and our RVO and DME pivotal studies are all recruiting globally. Each is evaluating KSI-301’s potential for best-in-class dosing regimens. Towards our goal of having KSI-301 be the anti-VEGF medicine of choice for all eligible patients, and through our continued engagement with the retina community, we have also learned that physicians and retina practices would like to see our labeling for KSI-301 include the option for more frequent dosing. This reduces barriers to reimbursement that have impeded the commercial uptake of other anti-VEGF medications in the past. A study of more intensive dosing also allows us to explore the potential for improved treatment outcomes in certain patients. Thus, we are launching the DAYLIGHT study which will evaluate monthly dosing of KSI-301 in patients with wet AMD. We believe that pursuing a very broad product label will provide physicians with the flexibility, agency, and reimbursement confidence required to individualize treatment for their patients. Based on our discussions with regulators, we also believe the DAYLIGHT study will provide the safety database needed to support monthly labeling not only in wet AMD but in the DME and RVO indications in the US as well. We expect recruitment in DAYLIGHT will begin in the summer of 2021, and we plan to include data from this fifth pivotal study of KSI-301 in our initial BLA submission.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1788885 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Kodiak Sciences Inc. stands at 10.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.30%.

The market cap for KOD stock reached $4.20 billion, with 48.05 million shares outstanding and 41.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 326.63K shares, KOD reached a trading volume of 1788885 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kodiak Sciences Inc. [KOD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KOD shares is $142.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KOD stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Kodiak Sciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Kodiak Sciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $52 to $90, while Barclays kept a Underweight rating on KOD stock. On February 17, 2021, analysts increased their price target for KOD shares from 133 to 155.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kodiak Sciences Inc. is set at 8.54 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.86.

How has KOD stock performed recently?

Kodiak Sciences Inc. [KOD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.08. With this latest performance, KOD shares dropped by -23.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KOD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.69 for Kodiak Sciences Inc. [KOD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 116.44, while it was recorded at 96.16 for the last single week of trading, and 104.86 for the last 200 days.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. [KOD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for KOD is now -21.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kodiak Sciences Inc. [KOD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.99. Additionally, KOD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kodiak Sciences Inc. [KOD] managed to generate an average of -$1,848,556 per employee.Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 30.90 and a Current Ratio set at 30.90.

Earnings analysis for Kodiak Sciences Inc. [KOD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kodiak Sciences Inc. posted -0.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.66/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KOD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kodiak Sciences Inc. go to 12.40%.

Insider trade positions for Kodiak Sciences Inc. [KOD]

There are presently around $3,598 million, or 86.10% of KOD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KOD stocks are: BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP with ownership of 13,879,952, which is approximately 12.368% of the company’s market cap and around 7.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 6,176,211 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $504.6 million in KOD stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $366.18 million in KOD stock with ownership of nearly 45.538% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kodiak Sciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:KOD] by around 8,757,674 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 2,432,199 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 32,851,057 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,040,930 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KOD stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,743,796 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 475,758 shares during the same period.