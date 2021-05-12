Market cap of Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM] reaches 177.60M – now what?

Iterum Therapeutics plc [NASDAQ: ITRM] price plunged by 0.00 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on May 7, 2021 that Iterum Therapeutics to Provide Business Update and Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 14, 2021.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: ITRM) (the Company), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing next generation oral and IV antibiotics to treat infections caused by multi-drug resistant pathogens in both community and hospital settings, announced that the Company will release its first quarter 2021 financial results before the open of the U.S. financial markets on Friday, May 14, 2021. Management will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET that day to discuss the Company’s financial results and provide an update on its business.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

To register for the conference call please use this link: https://www.incommglobalevents.com/registration/client/7304/iterum-therapeutics-1st-quarter-2021-financial-results-conference-call/. After registering, a confirmation email will be sent, including dial-in details and a unique code for entry. The Company recommends registering at minimum ten minutes prior to the start of the call. Following the conference call, a replay will be available at https://www.incommglobalevents.com/replay/5793/iterum-therapeutics-1st-quarter-2021-financial-results-conference-call/Replay Access Code: 768632.

A sum of 6097675 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 17.16M shares. Iterum Therapeutics plc shares reached a high of $1.04 and dropped to a low of $0.93 until finishing in the latest session at $1.03.

Guru’s Opinion on Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Iterum Therapeutics plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $7 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Iterum Therapeutics plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Iterum Therapeutics plc is set at 0.11

ITRM Stock Performance Analysis:

Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.71. With this latest performance, ITRM shares dropped by -17.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 106.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.31 for Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3500, while it was recorded at 1.0540 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0922 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Iterum Therapeutics plc Fundamentals:

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM] managed to generate an average of -$7,429,429 per employee.Iterum Therapeutics plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

ITRM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Iterum Therapeutics plc posted -1.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 19.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ITRM.

Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7 million, or 9.00% of ITRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ITRM stocks are: CANAAN PARTNERS X LLC with ownership of 1,733,170, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FRAZIER MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,538,316 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.58 million in ITRM stocks shares; and NEW LEAF VENTURE PARTNERS, L.L.C., currently with $1.5 million in ITRM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Iterum Therapeutics plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Iterum Therapeutics plc [NASDAQ:ITRM] by around 2,085,411 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 189,146 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 4,715,730 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,990,287 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ITRM stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,936,431 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 189,146 shares during the same period.