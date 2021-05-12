Market cap of FutureFuel Corp. [FF] reaches 625.25M – now what?

FutureFuel Corp. [NYSE: FF] stock went on an upward path that rose over 26.74% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.30%. The company report on May 11, 2021 that FutureFuel Corp. Declares Special Cash Dividend.

– FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE: FF) (“FutureFuel”), a manufacturer of custom and performance chemicals and biofuels, announced that it had declared a special cash dividend of $2.50 per share on its common stock, with a record date of May 21, 2021 and a payment date of June 4, 2021.

About FutureFuel.

Over the last 12 months, FF stock rose by 31.91%. The one-year FutureFuel Corp. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.57. The average equity rating for FF stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $625.25 million, with 43.74 million shares outstanding and 25.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 166.86K shares, FF stock reached a trading volume of 2096595 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on FutureFuel Corp. [FF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FF shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FF stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for FutureFuel Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2015. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital dropped their target price from $17 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2015, representing the official price target for FutureFuel Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on FF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FutureFuel Corp. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for FF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.97.

FF Stock Performance Analysis:

FutureFuel Corp. [FF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.30. With this latest performance, FF shares gained by 1.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.20 for FutureFuel Corp. [FF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.00, while it was recorded at 13.04 for the last single week of trading, and 13.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into FutureFuel Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FutureFuel Corp. [FF] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.78 and a Gross Margin at +13.17. FutureFuel Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.77.

Return on Total Capital for FF is now 4.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FutureFuel Corp. [FF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.35. Additionally, FF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FutureFuel Corp. [FF] managed to generate an average of $99,072 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.FutureFuel Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.40 and a Current Ratio set at 10.40.

FF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FutureFuel Corp. go to 10.00%.

FutureFuel Corp. [FF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $333 million, or 54.30% of FF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,487,012, which is approximately 10.974% of the company’s market cap and around 41.37% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 2,811,492 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39.98 million in FF stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $38.77 million in FF stock with ownership of nearly 3.113% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FutureFuel Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in FutureFuel Corp. [NYSE:FF] by around 1,970,081 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 1,299,636 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 20,170,529 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,440,246 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FF stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 185,897 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 347,653 shares during the same period.