Market cap of Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC] reaches 447.21M – now what?

Asensus Surgical Inc. [AMEX: ASXC] jumped around 0.22 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.88 at the close of the session, up 13.25%. The company report on May 12, 2021 that Asensus Surgical, Inc. Reports Operating and Financial Results for the First Quarter 2021.

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE American: ASXC), a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery™, announced its operating and financial results for the first quarter 2021.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Recent Highlights.

Asensus Surgical Inc. stock is now 200.80% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ASXC Stock saw the intraday high of $1.95 and lowest of $1.58 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.95, which means current price is +189.28% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 15.23M shares, ASXC reached a trading volume of 14519135 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASXC shares is $1.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASXC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Asensus Surgical Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 139.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.19.

How has ASXC stock performed recently?

Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.62. With this latest performance, ASXC shares dropped by -8.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 398.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 327.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.94 for Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.9534, while it was recorded at 1.8600 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6526 for the last 200 days.

Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC] shares currently have an operating margin of -1783.12 and a Gross Margin at -402.90. Asensus Surgical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1868.09.

Return on Total Capital for ASXC is now -91.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -98.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -101.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -72.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.71. Additionally, ASXC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC] managed to generate an average of -$429,797 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Asensus Surgical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings analysis for Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Asensus Surgical Inc. posted -0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 44.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASXC.

Insider trade positions for Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC]

There are presently around $21 million, or 10.10% of ASXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASXC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,509,616, which is approximately 315.561% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,158,994 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.06 million in ASXC stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $2.68 million in ASXC stock with ownership of nearly -26.156% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Asensus Surgical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in Asensus Surgical Inc. [AMEX:ASXC] by around 4,091,303 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 818,776 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 6,452,733 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,362,812 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASXC stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 635,161 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 133,545 shares during the same period.