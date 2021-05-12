Market Analysts see Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX] gaining to $52. Time to buy?

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NASDAQ: NNOX] loss -18.64% on the last trading session, reaching $21.30 price per share at the time. The company report on May 11, 2021 that Nanox Announces First Quarter 2021 Results and Provides Business Update.

Announced FDA 510(k) clearance for the single source Nanox Cart X-Ray System.

Scaling up Company’s semiconductor fabrication plant in South Korea.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. represents 45.99 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.03 billion with the latest information. NNOX stock price has been found in the range of $20.93 to $23.49.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.62M shares, NNOX reached a trading volume of 6976914 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX]:

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on NNOX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. is set at 3.30 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.42.

Trading performance analysis for NNOX stock

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -29.84. With this latest performance, NNOX shares dropped by -41.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.48% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NNOX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.46 for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.02, while it was recorded at 27.12 for the last single week of trading.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for NNOX is now -39.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -39.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.62. Additionally, NNOX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX] managed to generate an average of -$876,300 per employee.Nano-X Imaging Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 49.10 and a Current Ratio set at 49.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX]

There are presently around $55 million, or 10.90% of NNOX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NNOX stocks are: CREDIT SUISSE AG/ with ownership of 462,023, which is approximately -53.798% of the company’s market cap and around 28.01% of the total institutional ownership; LONGITUDE (CAYMAN) LTD., holding 237,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.06 million in NNOX stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $4.57 million in NNOX stock with ownership of nearly 396.004% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NASDAQ:NNOX] by around 1,027,780 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 1,977,284 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 404,891 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,600,173 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NNOX stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 507,042 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,199,861 shares during the same period.