Market Analysts see Lipocine Inc. [LPCN] gaining to $3. Time to buy?

Lipocine Inc. [NASDAQ: LPCN] price surged by 2.22 percent to reach at $0.03. The company report on May 6, 2021 that Lipocine Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021.

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on metabolic and endocrine disorders, announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 and provided a corporate update.

First Quarter Recent Corporate Highlights.

A sum of 7798890 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.63M shares. Lipocine Inc. shares reached a high of $1.56 and dropped to a low of $1.25 until finishing in the latest session at $1.38.

Guru’s Opinion on Lipocine Inc. [LPCN]:

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Lipocine Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $10 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2018, representing the official price target for Lipocine Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $2, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Hold rating on LPCN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lipocine Inc. is set at 0.09 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52.

LPCN Stock Performance Analysis:

Lipocine Inc. [LPCN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, LPCN shares dropped by -6.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 94.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LPCN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.88 for Lipocine Inc. [LPCN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4946, while it was recorded at 1.3740 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5584 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lipocine Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for LPCN is now -104.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -151.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -193.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -93.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lipocine Inc. [LPCN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.44. Additionally, LPCN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lipocine Inc. [LPCN] managed to generate an average of -$1,905,893 per employee.Lipocine Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.50 and a Current Ratio set at 8.50.

LPCN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lipocine Inc. posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -85.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LPCN.

Lipocine Inc. [LPCN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11 million, or 9.80% of LPCN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LPCN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,591,004, which is approximately 21.405% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,622,837 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.24 million in LPCN stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $1.01 million in LPCN stock with ownership of nearly -6.743% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lipocine Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Lipocine Inc. [NASDAQ:LPCN] by around 1,584,877 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 1,245,915 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 5,140,901 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,971,693 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LPCN stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 662,067 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 853,052 shares during the same period.