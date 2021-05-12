Market Analysts see Corning Incorporated [GLW] gaining to $55. Time to buy?

Corning Incorporated [NYSE: GLW] price plunged by -0.22 percent to reach at -$0.1. The company report on April 29, 2021 that Corning Announces Quarterly Dividend.

Corning Incorporated’s (NYSE: GLW) Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share on the company’s common stock. The dividend will be payable on June 29, 2021, to shareholders of record on May 28, 2021.

A sum of 5698720 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.78M shares. Corning Incorporated shares reached a high of $45.33 and dropped to a low of $44.011 until finishing in the latest session at $45.14.

The one-year GLW stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.05. The average equity rating for GLW stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Corning Incorporated [GLW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GLW shares is $49.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GLW stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Corning Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Corning Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $31 to $44, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on GLW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corning Incorporated is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for GLW in the course of the last twelve months was 47.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

GLW Stock Performance Analysis:

Corning Incorporated [GLW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.36. With this latest performance, GLW shares gained by 0.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 111.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.97 for Corning Incorporated [GLW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.13, while it was recorded at 45.49 for the last single week of trading, and 36.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Corning Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Corning Incorporated [GLW] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.38 and a Gross Margin at +34.01. Corning Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.53.

Return on Total Capital for GLW is now 5.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Corning Incorporated [GLW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.63. Additionally, GLW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Corning Incorporated [GLW] managed to generate an average of $10,218 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Corning Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

GLW Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Corning Incorporated posted 0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 108.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GLW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Corning Incorporated go to 23.90%.

Corning Incorporated [GLW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $26,094 million, or 69.10% of GLW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GLW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 84,650,440, which is approximately -1.234% of the company’s market cap and around 9.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 54,104,194 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.44 billion in GLW stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $2.24 billion in GLW stock with ownership of nearly -6.598% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Corning Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 521 institutional holders increased their position in Corning Incorporated [NYSE:GLW] by around 30,772,874 shares. Additionally, 411 investors decreased positions by around 33,102,715 shares, while 196 investors held positions by with 514,194,167 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 578,069,756 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GLW stock had 145 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,129,910 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 1,237,957 shares during the same period.