Market Analysts see BlackBerry Limited [BB] falling to $9. Time to buy?

BlackBerry Limited [NYSE: BB] surged by $0.17 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $8.338 during the day while it closed the day at $8.30. The company report on May 11, 2021 that Frost & Sullivan Names BlackBerry an Innovator in Healthcare Cybersecurity.

University Health Network, the largest healthcare and medical research organization in Canada, deploys industry-renowned BlackBerry Spark across its network.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) announced Frost & Sullivan has named BlackBerry an innovator in its latest US Healthcare Cybersecurity Market report. Frost & Sullivan studied over fifty companies and the top cyber threats as the basis for its report. BlackBerry also announced University Health Network (UHN) has selected BlackBerry Spark® to protect its entire public research and teaching hospital network.

BlackBerry Limited stock has also loss -0.72% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BB stock has declined by -38.20% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 71.84% and gained 25.19% year-on date.

The market cap for BB stock reached $4.46 billion, with 566.02 million shares outstanding and 555.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.45M shares, BB reached a trading volume of 8208379 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BlackBerry Limited [BB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BB shares is $7.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BB stock is a recommendation set at 3.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for BlackBerry Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2021, representing the official price target for BlackBerry Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BlackBerry Limited is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for BB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for BB in the course of the last twelve months was 60.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

BB stock trade performance evaluation

BlackBerry Limited [BB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.72. With this latest performance, BB shares dropped by -8.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 71.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 81.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.84 for BlackBerry Limited [BB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.44, while it was recorded at 8.26 for the last single week of trading, and 7.69 for the last 200 days.

BlackBerry Limited [BB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BlackBerry Limited [BB] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.69 and a Gross Margin at +51.62. BlackBerry Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -123.63.

Return on Total Capital for BB is now -5.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BlackBerry Limited [BB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.05. Additionally, BB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BlackBerry Limited [BB] managed to generate an average of -$421,206 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.BlackBerry Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for BlackBerry Limited [BB] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BlackBerry Limited posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BB.

BlackBerry Limited [BB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,935 million, or 56.60% of BB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BB stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 59,353,992, which is approximately -3.902% of the company’s market cap and around 11.20% of the total institutional ownership; FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD/ CAN, holding 46,724,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $387.81 million in BB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $120.97 million in BB stock with ownership of nearly -0.937% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BlackBerry Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 159 institutional holders increased their position in BlackBerry Limited [NYSE:BB] by around 21,352,555 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 52,383,209 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 159,441,312 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 233,177,076 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BB stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,425,248 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 28,481,640 shares during the same period.