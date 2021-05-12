Magnite Inc. [MGNI] stock Initiated by Evercore ISI analyst, price target now $44

Magnite Inc. [NASDAQ: MGNI] closed the trading session at $28.56 on 05/10/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $28.26, while the highest price level was $33.47. The company report on May 11, 2021 that Magnite Reports First Quarter 2021 Results.

Magnite Total Revenue of $60.7 million for Q1, up 67% Year over Year.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Newly Acquired SpotX Accelerates CTV Scale and Growth.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -7.00 percent and weekly performance of -25.88 percent. The stock has been moved at 169.69 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -28.92 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -51.30 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.40M shares, MGNI reached to a volume of 6564392 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Magnite Inc. [MGNI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGNI shares is $55.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGNI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Magnite Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Magnite Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $37, while Truist kept a Hold rating on MGNI stock. On January 22, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MGNI shares from 25 to 45.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Magnite Inc. is set at 3.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGNI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13.

MGNI stock trade performance evaluation

Magnite Inc. [MGNI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.88. With this latest performance, MGNI shares dropped by -28.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 169.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 350.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGNI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.17 for Magnite Inc. [MGNI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.23, while it was recorded at 33.51 for the last single week of trading, and 24.83 for the last 200 days.

Magnite Inc. [MGNI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Magnite Inc. [MGNI] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.55 and a Gross Margin at +58.44. Magnite Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.11.

Return on Total Capital for MGNI is now -13.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Magnite Inc. [MGNI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.03. Additionally, MGNI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Magnite Inc. [MGNI] managed to generate an average of -$93,905 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Magnite Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Magnite Inc. [MGNI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Magnite Inc. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGNI.

Magnite Inc. [MGNI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,603 million, or 67.00% of MGNI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGNI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,674,069, which is approximately 8.02% of the company’s market cap and around 4.10% of the total institutional ownership; GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC/MA, holding 6,715,157 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $240.67 million in MGNI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $188.37 million in MGNI stock with ownership of nearly 3.142% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Magnite Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 155 institutional holders increased their position in Magnite Inc. [NASDAQ:MGNI] by around 24,627,998 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 34,008,662 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 14,002,568 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,639,228 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGNI stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,032,420 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 12,664,579 shares during the same period.